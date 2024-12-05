SI

LIVE FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Draw: Updates From Miami

Live news, updates and the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 draw from the live event in Miami, Florida where a new era of club competition begins.

Max Mallow

The FIFA Club World Cup.
The FIFA Club World Cup. / Neal Simpson/IMAGO

Sports Illustrated provides live updates and news from the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Draw from Miami, Florida. The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET. Check back regularly.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group A

Check back for group results once the draw begins.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group B

Check back for group results once the draw begins.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group C

Check back for group results once the draw begins.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group D

Check back for group results once the draw begins.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Stadiums

11:50 a.m. ET: Check out the full list of the stadiums for the Club World Cup below:

The opening game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. / Sports Illustrated

FIFA Club World Cup Pots Breakdown

11:01 a.m. ET: Here's the full breakdown for the eight pots used in the draw:

Pot 1

  • Manchester City (ENG)
  • Real Madrid C. F. (ESP)
  • FC Bayern München (GER)
  • Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
  • CR Flamengo (BRA)
  • SE Palmeiras (BRA)
  • CA River Plate (ARG)
  • Fluminense FC (BRA)

Pot 2

  • Chelsea FC (ENG)
  • Borussia Dortmund (GER)
  • FC Internazionale Milano (ITA)
  • FC Porto (POR)
  • Atlético Madrid (ESP)
  • SL Benfica (POR)
  • Juventus FC (ITA)
  • FC Salzburg (AUT)

Pot 3

  • Al Hilal (KSA)
  • Ulsan HD (KOR)
  • Al Ahly FC (EGY)
  • Wydad AC (MAR)
  • CF Monterrey (MEX)
  • Club León (MEX)
  • CA Boca Juniors (ARG)
  • Botafogo (BRA)

Pot 4

  • Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN)
  • Al Ain FC (UAE)
  • Espérance Sportive de Tunisie (TUN)
  • Mamelodi Sundowns FC (RSA)
  • CF Pachuca (MEX)
  • Seattle Sounders FC (USA)
  • Auckland City FC (NZL)
  • Inter Miami CF (USA)

FIFA Club World Cup Draw to Begin at 1 p.m. ET

11:00 a.m. ET: The excitement from Miami, Florida kicks off in two hours as a new era of international club competition begins. The North American tournament will feature the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munich and more. Follow along with Sports Illustrated as the draw unfolds.

