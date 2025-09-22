Who is Hosting the 2025 Ballon d'Or Ceremony?
Some of the biggest figures in world soccer will convene at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on Monday night for the highly anticipated 69th Ballon d’Or ceremony.
The Ballon d’Or is the most prestigious individual award in the sport, won by the best men’s and women’s player in the world over the past season.
Since inception in 1956, the Ballon d’Or has become synonymous with all-time greats. It’s the pinnacle of individual awards in soccer, and has only grown in grandeur with every passing edition.
Aside from the Ballon d’Or, a number of other awards are handed out throughout the course of the ceremony. As a whole, the ceremony is essentially soccer’s version of the Oscars.
Such a momentous occasion merited worthy masters of ceremony and two influential figures will be tasked with hosting the 2025 Ballon d’Or gala.
Who is Hosting the 2025 Ballon d'Or Ceremony
Former Dutch international Ruud Gullit, who on the Ballon d’Or in 1987 and British journalist and broadcaster Kate Scott, will be the hosts of the 69th Ballon d’Or ceremony.
It’ll be the third time Scott hosts the Ballon d’Or awards ceremony, having previously done it in 2014 and 2015. Scott has plenty of experience in hosting awards ceremonies, including the Laureus World Sports Awards. She’s currently most prominently seen during CBS Sports’ coverage of the UEFA Champions League in the U.S.
Gullit is a bona fide legend of the game. The former midfielder won two Champions Leagues with AC Milan in the 1989 and 1990. The charismatic Dutchman is now a well-recognized pundit, often seen covering some of the biggest games in the biggest competitions in the sport.
Previously, former Chelsea legend Didier Drogba had hosted the ceremony alongside French journalist Sandy Heribert since 2019.
With Gullit and Scott taking over hosting duties, all eyes will be on who’ll be recognized as the best players in the world.