Who Is Real Madrid Playing in the Champions League Knockout Stage Playoff 2025?
After a chaotic final Champions League league phase matchday, Real Madrid now know their two potential opponents for the knockout phase playoffs.
Despite securing a 3–0 victory against Brest, Real Madrid did not finish in the top eight of the Champions League standings. The defending European champions must compete in the knockout phase playoffs with the other 16 teams that failed to automatically qualify for the round of 16.
The road to the Champions League final looks harder than Los Blancos might have expected at the start of the season, though, with how the final seedings played out.
Who Will Real Madrid Face in the Playoff?
Real Madrid will either play Manchester City or Celtic in the Champions League knockout stage playoff. The defending European champions will learn which opponent they will face on Friday during the knockout phase playoff draw.
If Real Madrid advance to the round of 16, they must then face Atlético Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen. A Madrid derby would certainly make headlines, especially since the two sides face off in La Liga on Feb. 8.
Still, Real Madrid would have to make it past the defending English champions or the defending Scottish champions in a two-legged playoff tie first.