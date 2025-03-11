Who's Playing in Soccer Aid 2025: Confirmed Players and Coaches
Soccer Aid 2025 features players and coaches from all walks of life, including England legends, famous musicians and even one of the world's most decorated athletes.
Ever since its inception in 2006, Soccer Aid for UNICEF brings together some of the world's most famous soccer icons, celebrities and more to compete in a charity soccer match. The fixture pits England against the Soccer Aid World XI in what promises to be another edition of the entertaining showdown.
Soccer Aid benefits children around the globe in UNICEF's fight to make sure kids can grow up safe, healthy and able to play. Every year, the match gets bigger and bigger, and 2025's lineup is no exception.
Who's Playing in Soccer Aid 2025: Confirmed Players
Check out all the confirmed players for Soccer Aid 2025:
- Steven Bartlett
- Leonardo Bonucci
- Alex Brooker
- Jermain Defoe
- Diamond
- Toni Duggan
- Mo Farah
- Angryginge
- Tom Grennan
- Joe Hart
- Steph Houghton
- Kaylyn Kyle
- Paddy McGuinness
- Gary Neville
- Nadia Nadim
- Lee Mack
- Wayne Rooney
- Paul Scholes
- Jill Scott
- Sam Thompson
- Louis Tomlinson
- Sam Quek
Former England stars Wayne Rooney, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Toni Duggan, Steph Houghton and Jill Scott headline England's squad. Euro 2020 winner Leonardo Bonucci and Nadia Nadim, meanwhile, are bringing their talents to Soccer Aid World XI's lineup.
Angryginge is also set to play after featuring in the 2025 Sidemen Charity Match at Wembley Stadium, where the content creator bagged a goal and an assist in YouTube Allstars' victory over Sidemen FC.
Who's Playing in Soccer Aid 2025: Confirmed Coaches
Here's the full list of coaches for Soccer Aid 2025:
- Tyson Fury
- Wayne Rooney
- David James
- Vicky McClure
- Harry Redknapp
Rooney is the only participant serving as a player and a coach for the charity match. Tyson Fury will join the Manchester United legend in coaching England.
When Is Soccer Aid 2025?
Soccer Aid for UNICEF kicks off on Sunday, June 15, at Old Trafford. Fans interested in attending the event at the Theatre of Dreams can purchase tickets here.
Stay tuned for more announcements about the match, including its halftime show performer, as well as more players joining each squad.