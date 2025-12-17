Who USMNT’s Mauricio Pochettino, Tim Ream Voted for at The Best FIFA Football Awards
Ousmane Dembélé became the first Frenchman to win Best FIFA Men’s Player since the global award was created in 2016, with a helping hand from the United States men’s national team.
The Paris Saint-Germain forward finished top of the standings with 50 points, ahead of Lamine Yamal’s 39 and Kylian Mbappé’s 35, after all the votes from national team coaches, captains, media representatives, as well as the fan poll, had been counted.
Every year, FIFA releases the detailed breakdown of who voted for whom, meaning that we know which direction USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino and captain Tim Ream went in—they each had to name a top three that helped influence who won took home the prize. The U.S. media votes for the men’s award were cast by FOX Sports soccer reporter Doug McIntyre.
Pochettino and Ream both gave Dembélé their first place vote. There may have been some PSG solidarity from Pochettino due to his attachment to the club as a player (2001–03) and manager (2021–22), although Dembélé’s achievements last season stack up on their own anyway. His 51 goals and assists were pivotal to PSG winning a treble completed by Champions League glory.
Pochettino and Ream also voted the same way for second place: Mbappé. But they disagreed on their opinion for the third best player in the world over the past year.
The former opted for Harry Kane, whose rise he oversaw at Tottenham Hotspur a decade ago, while the latter chose PSG left back Nuno Mendes. On the surface it was a slightly strange choice, but 62 others also included Mendes somewhere in their top three.
McIntrye’s top pick was Yamal, chosen by neither Pochettino, nor Ream. The reporter still opted for Dembélé, but only afforded the current Ballon d’Or holder second place. His third vote went to Barcelona attacker Raphinha, who was voted for 104 times in total but didn’t feature in the separately decided Best FIFA Men’s 11, much to the disdain of his wife. “Injustice!” she cried on social media.
USMNT Best FIFA Men’s Player Voting
Rank
Tim Ream (captain)
Mauricio Pochettino (manager)
Doug McIntrye (media)
1st
Ousmane Dembélé
Ousmane Dembélé
Lamine Yamal
2nd
Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé
Ousmane Dembélé
3rd
Nuno Mendes
Harry Kane
Raphinha
The U.S. trio also got votes in the best coach and goalkeeper categories as well, unanimously agreeing on Luis Enrique and Gianluigi Donnarumma respectively.
USMNT Best FIFA Men’s Coach Voting
Rank
Tim Ream (captain)
Mauricio Pochettino (manager)
Doug McIntrye (media)
1st
Luis Enrique
Luis Enrique
Luis Enrique
2nd
Hansi Flick
Enzo Maresca
Arne Slot
3rd
Arne Slot
Arne Slot
Enzo Maresca
USMNT Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper Voting
Rank
Tim Ream (captain)
Mauricio Pochettino (manager)
Doug McIntrye (media)
1st
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Gianluigi Donnarumma
2nd
Thibaut Courtois
Thibaut Courtois
Wojciech Szczęsny
3rd
Emiliano Martínez
Emiliano Martínez
Alisson Becker
How the U.S. Voted for Best FIFA Women’s Player
The process for The Best FIFA Women’s Player is the same, with each country’s manager, captain and designated media representatives asked to rank their top three female players of the year.
Barcelona and Spain’s Aitana Bonmatí three-peated the award after previous wins in 2023 and 2024, but didn’t get any support from USWNT manager Emma Hayes, or captain Lindsey Heaps.
In first place, Hayes and Heaps both picked Arsenal midfielder Mariona Caldentey, who finished second in the final standings. Hayes chose Alessia Russo second and Kansas City Current’s Temwa Chawinga third, while Heaps put OL Lyonnes teammate Melchie Dumornay second and Russo third.
The media representative, ESPN writer Jeff Kassouf, did choose Bonmatí first, and gave his second and third votes to Chawinga and Caldentey respectively.
USWNT Best FIFA Women’s Player Voting
Rank
Lindsey Heaps (captain)
Emma Hayes (manager)
Jeff Kassouf (media)
1st
Mariona Caldentey
Mariona Caldentey
Aitana Bonmatí
2nd
Melchie Dumornay
Alessia Russo
Temwa Chawinga
3rd
Alessia Russo
Temwa Chawinga
Mariona Caldentey
In the coach stakes, all three ranked England manager Sarina Wiegman top of their list, as she claimed an astonishing fifth FIFA crown off the back of Euro 2025 last summer. For the goalkeeper award, where only first and second place was needed, Heaps and Hayes opted for Hannah Hampton top, but Kassouf chose Gotham FC stopper Ann-Katrin Berger instead.
USWNT Best FIFA Women’s Coach Voting
Rank
Lindsey Heaps (captain)
Emma Hayes (manager)
Jeff Kassouf (media)
1st
Sarina Wiegman
Sarina Wiegman
Sarina Wiegman
2nd
Jonatan Giráldez
Renée Slegers
Renée Slegers
3rd
Renée Slegers
Seb Hines
Seb Hines
USWNT Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper Voting
Rank
Lindsey Heaps (captain)
Emma Hayes (manager)
Jeff Kassouf (media)
1st
Hannah Hampton
Hannah Hampton
Ann-Katrin Berger
2nd
Christiane Endler
Cata Coll
Hannah Hampton