Who USMNT’s Mauricio Pochettino, Tim Ream Voted for at The Best FIFA Football Awards

The USMNT representatives got votes in Best Player, Coach and Goalkeeper categories.

Jamie Spencer

Mauricio Pochettino, Tim Ream agreed on many things.
/ John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Ousmane Dembélé became the first Frenchman to win Best FIFA Men’s Player since the global award was created in 2016, with a helping hand from the United States men’s national team.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward finished top of the standings with 50 points, ahead of Lamine Yamal’s 39 and Kylian Mbappé’s 35, after all the votes from national team coaches, captains, media representatives, as well as the fan poll, had been counted.

Every year, FIFA releases the detailed breakdown of who voted for whom, meaning that we know which direction USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino and captain Tim Ream went in—they each had to name a top three that helped influence who won took home the prize. The U.S. media votes for the men’s award were cast by FOX Sports soccer reporter Doug McIntyre.

Pochettino and Ream both gave Dembélé their first place vote. There may have been some PSG solidarity from Pochettino due to his attachment to the club as a player (2001–03) and manager (2021–22), although Dembélé’s achievements last season stack up on their own anyway. His 51 goals and assists were pivotal to PSG winning a treble completed by Champions League glory.

Pochettino and Ream also voted the same way for second place: Mbappé. But they disagreed on their opinion for the third best player in the world over the past year.

The former opted for Harry Kane, whose rise he oversaw at Tottenham Hotspur a decade ago, while the latter chose PSG left back Nuno Mendes. On the surface it was a slightly strange choice, but 62 others also included Mendes somewhere in their top three.

McIntrye’s top pick was Yamal, chosen by neither Pochettino, nor Ream. The reporter still opted for Dembélé, but only afforded the current Ballon d’Or holder second place. His third vote went to Barcelona attacker Raphinha, who was voted for 104 times in total but didn’t feature in the separately decided Best FIFA Men’s 11, much to the disdain of his wife. “Injustice!” she cried on social media.

USMNT Best FIFA Men’s Player Voting

Rank

Tim Ream (captain)

Mauricio Pochettino (manager)

Doug McIntrye (media)

1st

Ousmane Dembélé

Ousmane Dembélé

Lamine Yamal

2nd

Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé

Ousmane Dembélé

3rd

Nuno Mendes

Harry Kane

Raphinha


The U.S. trio also got votes in the best coach and goalkeeper categories as well, unanimously agreeing on Luis Enrique and Gianluigi Donnarumma respectively.

USMNT Best FIFA Men’s Coach Voting

Rank

Tim Ream (captain)

Mauricio Pochettino (manager)

Doug McIntrye (media)

1st

Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique

2nd

Hansi Flick

Enzo Maresca

Arne Slot

3rd

Arne Slot

Arne Slot

Enzo Maresca

USMNT Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper Voting

Rank

Tim Ream (captain)

Mauricio Pochettino (manager)

Doug McIntrye (media)

1st

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma

2nd

Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois

Wojciech Szczęsny

3rd

Emiliano Martínez

Emiliano Martínez

Alisson Becker

How the U.S. Voted for Best FIFA Women’s Player

The process for The Best FIFA Women’s Player is the same, with each country’s manager, captain and designated media representatives asked to rank their top three female players of the year.

Barcelona and Spain’s Aitana Bonmatí three-peated the award after previous wins in 2023 and 2024, but didn’t get any support from USWNT manager Emma Hayes, or captain Lindsey Heaps.

In first place, Hayes and Heaps both picked Arsenal midfielder Mariona Caldentey, who finished second in the final standings. Hayes chose Alessia Russo second and Kansas City Current’s Temwa Chawinga third, while Heaps put OL Lyonnes teammate Melchie Dumornay second and Russo third.

The media representative, ESPN writer Jeff Kassouf, did choose Bonmatí first, and gave his second and third votes to Chawinga and Caldentey respectively.

USWNT Best FIFA Women’s Player Voting

Rank

Lindsey Heaps (captain)

Emma Hayes (manager)

Jeff Kassouf (media)

1st

Mariona Caldentey

Mariona Caldentey

Aitana Bonmatí

2nd

Melchie Dumornay

Alessia Russo

Temwa Chawinga

3rd

Alessia Russo

Temwa Chawinga

Mariona Caldentey

In the coach stakes, all three ranked England manager Sarina Wiegman top of their list, as she claimed an astonishing fifth FIFA crown off the back of Euro 2025 last summer. For the goalkeeper award, where only first and second place was needed, Heaps and Hayes opted for Hannah Hampton top, but Kassouf chose Gotham FC stopper Ann-Katrin Berger instead.

USWNT Best FIFA Women’s Coach Voting

Rank

Lindsey Heaps (captain)

Emma Hayes (manager)

Jeff Kassouf (media)

1st

Sarina Wiegman

Sarina Wiegman

Sarina Wiegman

2nd

Jonatan Giráldez

Renée Slegers

Renée Slegers

3rd

Renée Slegers

Seb Hines

Seb Hines

USWNT Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper Voting

Rank

Lindsey Heaps (captain)

Emma Hayes (manager)

Jeff Kassouf (media)

1st

Hannah Hampton

Hannah Hampton

Ann-Katrin Berger

2nd

Christiane Endler

Cata Coll

Hannah Hampton

Published
