2025 The Best FIFA Football Awards: Full List of Winners
The Best FIFA Football Awards don’t exactly leave much open to interpretation. As the thoroughly thought-out name suggests, the annual award ceremony singles out the elite across the sport.
In direct competition with France Football’s Ballon d’Or, the unique selling point of The Best is not its branding but its format. While the prestigious individual created by the French magazine is exclusively decided by journalists, an even split of current players, managers, fans and media vote on The Best awards.
This more varied pool of judges have been tasked with deciphering the standout performers from men’s and women’s football, both on the pitch and in the dugout. Here’s a full rundown of everyone who fit the criteria for The Best.
2025 The Best FIFA Football Awards: All Winners and Categories
Best FIFA Men’s Player 2025 Winner
Ousmane Dembélé followed up his Ballon d’Or crown with FIFA’s top prize. The Champions League winner with Paris Saint-Germain beat out Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal to both individual accolades after enjoying a staggering run of scoring form in the second half of the 2024–25 season, helping the French giants end their long wait for the Champions League.
Nominees
- Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain, Morocco)
- Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, England)
- Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid, France)
- Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal)
- Cole Palmer (Chelsea, England)
- Pedri (Barcelona, Spain)
- Raphinha (Barcelona, Brazil)
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Egypt)
- Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal)
- Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain)
Best FIFA Women’s Player 2025 Winner
Another year and another individual honour for Aitana Bonmatí. The Barcelona Femení sensation has now been crowned the best of the best by FIFA for three seasons in a row. Bonmatí was forced to collect the award while on crutches after breaking her leg while training with the Spain national team earlier this month.
Nominees
- Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea, France)
- Nathalie Björn (Chelsea, Sweden)
- Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona, Spain)
- Lucy Bronze (Chelsea, England)
- Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal, Spain)
- Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current, Malawi)
- Kadidiatou Diani (OL Lyonnes, France)
- Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes, Haiti)
- Patri Guijarro (Barcelona, Spain)
- Lindsey Heaps (OL Lyonnes, USWNT)
- Lauren James (Chelsea, England)
- Chloe Kelly (Manchester City, Arsenal, England)
- Ewa Pajor (Barcelona, Poland)
- Clàudia Pina (Barcelona, Spain)
- Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, Spain)
- Alessia Russo (Arsenal, England)
- Leah Williamson (Arsenal, England)
Best FIFA Men’s Coach 2025 Winner
Luis Enrique was rewarded for Paris Saint-Germain’s all-conquering 2024–25 campaign with the prize for the best men’s coach of the year. Seven previous managers had failed to take advantage of PSG’s riches until Enrique firmly shed the “bling-bling” era to lead a young, full-throttle side to Champions League glory in May.
Nominees
- Javier Aguirre (Mexico)
- Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)
- Hansi Flick (Barcelona)
- Enzo Maresca (Chelsea)
- Roberto Martínez (Portugal)
- Arne Slot (Liverpool)
Best FIFA Women’s Coach 2025 Winner
At what point are they going to rename this award after Sarina Wiegman? England’s manager scooped the award for the fifth time since 2017 after leading the Lionesses to the Euro 2025 title.
Nominees
- Sonia Bompastor (Chelsea)
- Jonatan Giráldez (OL Lyonnes)
- Seb Hines (Orlando Pride)
- Renée Slegers (Arsenal)
Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2025 Winner
Manchester City’s Gianluigi Donnarumma claimed the top prize for shot-stoppers this year. As much as his yellow-card collecting has been appreciating at the Etihad, the Italy captain owes this particular gong to his heroics with Paris Saint-Germain, playing an instrumental role in the club’s continued domestic dominance and their first-ever Champions League crown.
PSG’s decision to let the best goalkeeper in the world leave for just £26 million ($34.9 million) this summer looks stranger each day.
Nominees
- Alisson Becker (Liverpool, Brazil)
- Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, Belgium)
- Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Italy)
- Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa, Argentina)
- Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich, Germany)
- David Raya (Arsenal, Spain)
- Yann Sommer (Inter Milan, Switzerland)
- Wojciech Szczęsny (Barcelona, Poland)
Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper 2025 Winner
Hannah Hampton crowned a triumphant year with the best goalkeeper award. After a WSL-winning campaign with Chelsea, the 25-year-old was instrumental to England’s unlikely Euro 2025 victory.
Nominees
- Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham FC, Germany)
- Cata Coll (Barcelona, Spain)
- Christiane Endler (OL Lyonnes, Chile)
- Hannah Hampton (Chelsea, England)
- Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride, England)
- Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, Brighton & Hove Albion, Nigeria)
- Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United, USWNT)
FIFA Puskas Award 2025 Winner
Santiago Montiel of Argentine outfit Independiente was given the honour of scoring the best goal in men’s football over the past year with an elastic overhead kick against Independiente Rivadavia in May. Beating out the likes of Declan Rice’s free kick against Real Madrid and Lamine Yamal’s curler for Barcelona, Montiel’s effort wasn’t the product of any grand plan. “I didn’t think about it, I just hit it,” he said at the time.
Nominees
- Alessandro Deiola, Cagliari vs. Venezia—May 18, 2025
- Pedro de la Vega, Cruz Azul vs. Seattle Sounders—July 31, 2025
- Santiago Montiel, Independiente vs. Independiente Rivadavia—May 11, 2025
- Amr Nasser, Al Ahly vs. Pharco—April 17, 2025
- Carlos Orrantía, Querétaro vs. Atlas—April 16, 2025
- Lucas Ribeiro, Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Borussia Dortmund—June 21, 2025
- Declan Rice, Arsenal vs. Real Madrid—April 8, 2025
- Rizky Ridho, Persija Jakarta vs. Arema—March 9, 2025
- Kévin Rodrigues, Kasımpaşa vs. Rizespor—Feb. 9, 2025
- Lamine Yamal, Espanyol vs. Barcelona—May 15, 2025
FIFA Marta Award 2025 Winner
Lizbeth Ovalle’s unique effort for Tigres against Guadalajara in March took the Marta prize for the best goal in women’s football. Ovalle had her back to goal as Jenni Hermoso’s cross came swinging into the box, contorting her body to fling her heel at the ball, sending some sort of crunched scorpion kick in a beguiling loop into the far corner.
Nominees
- Jordyn Bugg, North Carolina Courage vs. Seattle Reign—March 22, 2025
- Mariona Caldentey, OL Lyonnes vs. Arsenal—Apr. 27, 2025
- Ashley Cheatley, Brentford vs. Ascot United—Nov. 3, 2024
- Kyra Cooney-Cross, Germany vs. Australia—Oct. 28, 2024
- Jon Ryong-jong, Korea DPR vs. Argentina—Sept. 2, 2024
- Marta, Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City Current—Nov. 17, 2024
- Vivianne Miedema, Wales vs. Netherlands—July 5, 2025
- Kishi Núñez, Argentina vs. Costa Rica—Sept. 8, 2024
- Lizbeth Ovalle, Tigres vs. Guadalajara—March 3, 2025
- Ally Sentnor, USWNT vs. Colombia—Feb. 20, 2025
- Khadija Shaw, Hammarby vs. Manchester City—Nov. 21, 2024