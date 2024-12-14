Why Alexis Mac Allister Isn't Playing for Liverpool vs. Fulham
Liverpool will once again be without Alexis Mac Allister when Arne Slot's side takes on Fulham in the Premier League.
The Reds maintained their perfect Champions League record with a 0–1 victory over Girona on Tuesday, punching their ticket to the tournament's knockout stage. Liverpool collected all three points against the La Liga side without Mac Allister, who was serving a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation in the competition. Now, Slot's squad must secure another win without the Argentine for a second consecutive match.
Mac Allister received his fifth yellow card of the 2024–25 Premier League season in Liverpool's 3–3 draw with Newcastle United on Dec. 4. The 25-year-old was supposed to serve his one-game suspension against Everton last weekend, but the Merseyside derby was postponed due to severe weather conditions from Storm Darragh.
Now, Mac Allister will instead miss out on a meeting with the Cottagers at Anfield.
Liverpool will miss Mac Allister in the midfield, but Curtis Jones has proven to be a fine replacement. The England international is up to 11 starts across all competitions and has two goals and three assists to his name. Although Jones has more minutes playing as an attacking midfielder this season, he is more than capable of dropping back and slotting in alongside Ryan Gravenberch.
Speaking of Gravenberch, the Dutchman is one yellow card away from receiving his own suspension. With a trip to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium coming next weekend, Gravenberch must be careful to stay out of the referee's book or else Liverpool will be without one of their best midfielders for a third consecutive match.
Sitting atop the Premier League standings with 35 points and a game in hand, Liverpool will be eager to get back to winning ways after their disappointing draw with Newcastle followed by an unexpected weekend off. Fulham have impressed in December, though, recording a victory over Brighton & Hove Albion and draws against Spurs and Arsenal.
Mac Allister, along with Liverpool fans across the globe, will only be able to watch his team battle against Marco Silva's men on Saturday, Dec. 14.