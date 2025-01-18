Why Christian Pulisic Isn't Playing for USMNT vs. Venezuela
The U.S. men's national team is without Christian Pulisic for its first match of 2025 against Venezuela.
After ending 2024 on a high with two victories against Jamaica in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, the Stars and Stripes are back in action to kick off the new year. Mauricio Pochettino's men are set to play their first of two international friendlies in Florida, but they will have to take on La Vinotinto without their captain.
Pulisic is not representing the USMNT in January due to his domestic obligations for AC Milan. The 26-year-old was not available for international duty in the middle of the Rossoneri's Serie A, Italian Super Cup and Champions League campaigns.
Playing without Pulisic is a huge blow for the USMNT. The American superstar already recorded 10 goals and seven assists for AC Milan this season and bagged a goal and an assist against the Reggae Boyz back in November.
Many of the USMNT's best players, including Antonee Robinson, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, Ricardo Pepi and Yunus Musah, also missed out on Pochettino's recent camp. Like Pulisic, the players are representing their clubs throughout Europe.
Pulisic and Musah already started 2025 off with some silverware. The two AC Milan players helped Sérgio Conceição's side win the Italian Super Cup for the first time since 2016. Pulisic then recently suffered an injury scare, but tests determined the winger is just experiencing muscle fatigue.
While Pulisic and co. continue to make their mark overseas, Pochettino instead called up almost all MLS representatives to his January squad. The players are currently waiting for the 2025 MLS season to begin in late February and therefore are available to represent the USMNT this month.
The USMNT's two international friendlies against Venezuela and Costa Rica will feature some new faces for fans to see play before the Stars and Stripes' superstars return in March for the Concacaf Nations League semifinals against Panama.