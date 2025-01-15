Christian Pulisic Receives Positive Injury Update Ahead of Juventus Clash
Alarm bells sounded when Christian Pulisic limped off the pitch against Como, but the AC Milan winger avoided a major injury.
Pulisic was forced to come off the pitch at halftime in AC Milan's 1–2 victory over Como on Tuesday. The U.S. men's national team captain collided with Como defender Marc-Oliver Kempf and could not continue the match.
Despite how serious the injury looked, tests after the match confirmed Pulisic did not suffer a muscle tear in his left calf. In fact, Pulisic is only dealing with muscle fatigue, per The Athletic.
The positive news is a huge boost for both Pulisic and AC Milan. The American superstar had just returned from a calf injury that kept him sidelined for a month. In his four matches back, Pulisic scored two goals and helped his side win the Italian Super Cup.
Pulisic has been one of the Rossoneri's best players this season, recording 10 goals and seven assists across all competitions. He even leads the team in both goals and assists in Serie A despite missing a month's worth of action.
Still, AC Milan remain seventh in the Serie A standings, but the club could improve their position with a victory over Juventus on Saturday, Jan .18. The two sides just met in the Italian Super Cup semifinals, where Pulisic sparked a 1–2 comeback victory.
Although it remains to be seen if Pulisic is healthy enough to start at the weekend, he at least can feature off the bench for his team should they need more late-game heroics. If Sérgio Conceição exercises extreme caution with Pulisic, then the winger might not play until AC Milan take on Girona in the Champions League on Jan. 22.