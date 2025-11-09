Why Christian Pulisic Returned for AC Milan, But Wasn’t Called up to USMNT
Christian Pulisic is back on the pitch for AC Milan, but he won’t be in the U.S. men’s national team for the November friendlies against Paraguay and Uruguay.
The American superstar returned from injury on Saturday in Serie A action, coming off the bench in the 70th minute as Milan picked up a 2–2 draw in their visit to Parma. It was Pulisic’s first minutes in Serie A since a scoreless draw with Juventus on Oct. 5, snapping a four-game absence.
The 27-year-old suffered a hamstring injury after he came out on the wrong side of a tough challenge from Australia’s Jason Gerria while representing the USMNT on Oct. 15. The Stars and Stripes went on to win 2–1, but Pulisic was soon confined to the infirmary.
Despite making his long-awaited return at the club level this weekend, the winger will not back with the USMNT until at least the next international window in March. Mauricio Pochettino agreed to Milan’s reported request to leave the superstar out of his November squad so Pulisic can further recover from injury.
For Milan this season, Pulisic has four goals in Serie A and six across all competitions.
Pochettino: USMNT Wants to Avoid ‘Risk’ With Pulisic
In his 20 minutes against Parma, Pulisic completed all 10 of his attempted passes, missed a shot from just inside the penalty area and created two chances in his side’s disappointing draw.
Yet Pochettino and the UMSNT are making sure not to rush Pulisic back into international action.
“It’s common sense not to call a player who maybe is coming back from an issue,” Pochettino said. “It’s to provide him the possibility to recover 100%, be full and be ready to play after the international duty with his team.
“That is common sense. We never risk players.”
Other key pieces of Pochettino’s squad, including Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie and Crystal Palace center back Chris Richards, were also left off the team to improve their club situations.
The players will focus on their recoveries while the Stars and Stripes take on Paraguay and Uruguay during the November international window. Fans will not get to see Pulisic back in action for Milan until Nov. 23, when the Italian giants take on rivals Inter Milan.