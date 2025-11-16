Why Cristiano Ronaldo Isn’t Playing for Portugal vs. Armenia
Portugal play their final fixture of the calendar year when hosting Armenia in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification on Sunday, but they will have to conquer the minnows without the aid of their suspended captain.
Cristiano Ronaldo will be missing for the clash which will decide Portugal’s fate. Victory will guarantee their place at the next summer’s tournament, while a draw or defeat at home to FIFA’s 104th-ranked nation will spell trouble with Hungary on their tails.
Portugal should waltz to victory at the Estádio do Dragão without international football’s leading goalscorer, but it’s an unwanted distraction ahead of a pivotal fixture.
But why is Ronaldo absent for the reigning UEFA Nations League champions?
Why Is Cristiano Ronaldo Not Playing Against Armenia?
Ronaldo only has himself to blame for his absence against Armenia. The 40-year-old was handed his first international red card on his 226th appearance last time out, letting his frustrations get the better of him during Portugal’s shock 2–0 defeat to the Republic of Ireland.
Troy Parrott’s brace before half time placed Portugal in a perilous position, with Ronaldo’s needless elbow on Dara O’Shea just before the hour mark making their assignment even tougher. Initially awarded a yellow card, referee Glenn Nyberg upgraded Ronaldo’s punishment to a red card after being sent to the monitor by the VAR.
Portugal manager Roberto Martínez has urged FIFA not to hand Ronaldo a lengthy ban for his act of petulance, with a three-game suspension on the cards. However, for now, the Al Nassr forward will only serve a one-match ban, which comes against Armenia.
When Will Cristiano Ronaldo Return for Portugal?
If Ronaldo’s elbow is deemed to be violent conduct after review by FIFA’s disciplinary committee, the ban will be extended to three matches. With only competitive fixtures counting towards the suspension, the veteran could be unavailable for the opening two matches of the 2026 World Cup after missing the Armenia duel.
Ronaldo would be available for any pre-tournament friendlies, but would be absent for the opening fixtures of the World Cup.
At present, Portugal don’t know their opponents for the group stage, but will discover their adversaries following next month’s draw on Friday, Dec. 5—providing they qualify, of course.
Portugal will hope Ronaldo’s suspension isn’t extended at what will be his final World Cup.