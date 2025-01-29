Why Have Liverpool Rested So Many Big Stars for PSV in the Champions League?
Liverpool fans tuning in for their final Champions League game of the league phase might be shocked to only see Cody Gakpo and Andy Robertson in the squad.
The likes of Mohamed Salah, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson and more won't feature for Liverpool against PSV Eindhoven as the Reds search for a perfect run in the league phase.
Arne Slot discussed the reason for leaving so many of his team's stars out of the squad in his pre-match press conference.
Given Liverpool are already confirmed for the round of 16, there's essentially nothing to play for in this game. Liverpool can still wrap up the number one spot in the table with a draw, but a loss would could result in Barcelona leapfrogging them for the top seed.
Slot mentioned that every player not included could have played against PSV, but the game represents an opportunity to rest key players given, "13 or 14 players" have shared the most minutes so far in his first season. Players like Gravenberch, Van Dijk and Salah would benefit from a rest given their availability is crucial for a deep run in the Champions League and maintaining form in the Premier League title race.
"If there was a moment for them to get some freshness back we have always done that," Slot said.
Liverpool Squad to Face PSV Eindhoven: Champions League
Liverpool's squad for PSV Eindhoven is as follows:
- Wataru Endo
- Darwin Nunez
- Federico Chiesa
- Cody Gakpo
- Harvey Elliott
- Konstantinos Tsimikas
- Andy Robertson
- Tyler Morton
- James McConnell
- Jayden Danns
- Conor Bradley
- Trey Nyoni
- Caoimhin Kelleher
- Trent Kone-Doherty
- Isaac Mabaya
- Amara Nallo
- Kieran Yusuf Morrison
- Jarell Quansah
- Harvey Davies
- Vitezslav Jaros
- James Norris
