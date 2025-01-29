UEFA Champions League Predictions: Final Day of League Phase
Champions League predictions are in for the final day of the league phase as 24 teams will move on to the next stage of the competition. Eight of those 24 will earn a direct bye to the round of 16, while the other 16 battle it out in a two-legged playoff to advance. The remaining 12 teams will be eliminated with no consolation of dropping into the Europa League. SI Soccer gives our predictions across the full slate of 18 matches with all the action kicking off at 3 p.m. ET.
UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 1/29
- PSV vs. Liverpool
- Bayern Munich vs. Slovan Bratislava
- Borussia Dortmund vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
- Bayer Leverkusen vs. Sparta Praha
- Girona vs. Arsenal
- Barcelona vs. Atalanta
- Brest vs. Real Madrid
- Manchester City vs. Club Brugge
- Young Boys vs. Crvena zvezda
- Lille vs. Feyenoord
- Juventus vs. Benfica
- Aston Villa vs. Celtic
- Dinamo Zagreb vs. AC Milan
- Inter Milan vs. Monaco
- SK Sturm Graz vs. RB Leipzig
- RB Salzburg vs. Atletico Madrid
- Sporting Lisbon vs. Bologna
- VfB Stuttgart vs. Paris Saint-Germain
PSV vs. Liverpool
Prediction: PSV 1-3 Liverpool
Arne Slot's side completes a perfect league phase with eight wins out of eight moving on to the round of 16 as the top team. An extremely promising and dominant showing from the Dutchman's debut in the Champions League as Liverpool boss.
Bayern Munich vs. Slovan Bratislava
Prediction: Bayern Munich 4-1 Slovan Bratislava
Bayern Munich need some help to secure a spot in the round of 16, but winless Bratislava offers an opportunity to inflate their goal difference as well given teams like Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta have a better record in that department.
Borussia Dortmund vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Dortmund might be level on points with teams like Real Madrid, Juventus and Bayern, but the Bundesliga side is only second to Barcelona in terms of league phase goals scored with 19. They get the job done with a shot at potentially finishing in the top eight.
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Sparta Praha
Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 Sparta Praha
Xabi Alonso's mission is simple: win and you're in the top eight. Sparta Praha, already eliminated, have the fourth worst goal differential (-12) conceding 19 goals so far in the league phase. A draw or worse would risk teams like Aston Villa, Monaco, Feyenoord and more leapfrogging Leverkusen in the standings.
Girona vs. Arsenal
Prediction: Girona 0-2 Arsenal
Arsenal's attacking deficiencies have been well documented since Bukayo Saka's injury, but the Gunners have been near perfect defensively so far in the Champions League. The Gunners have conceded just two goals in the league phase, tied with Liverpool, and only one more than Inter who have the best defensive record. Arsenal only need a point to secure their top eight finish.
Barcelona vs. Atalanta
Prediction: Barcelona 3-2 Atalanta
Barcelona have already secured their spot in the round of 16, but there's the possibility of finishing first if Liverpool lose. Atalanta need a win to secure their round of 16 spot leading to what should be one of the best games of the day. Hansi Flick's attacking juggernaut just gets it done in a five-goal thriller.
Brest vs. Real Madrid
Prediction: Brest 1-3 Real Madrid
Stade Brestois 29 are one of the best stories of the Champions League this season. The Ligue 1 side is through to the knockout stage, but with some results in their favor and a win against Real Madrid they could finish in the top eight. Yet, they face a resurging Real Madrid side that have Kylian Mbappe looking like he's back to his best. Madrid get the win putting them in shouting distance of a top eight finish.
Manchester City vs. Club Brugge
Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Club Brugge
Easily the must-watch fixture of the day. Manchester City, with anything less than a win, would be eliminated from the Champions League. Club Brugge need to at least draw to secure their spot in the knockout stage and are riding a 20-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. Pep Guardiola won't have his new signings available for selection, but they should get the job done at home. If not, their city goes from bad to worse.
Young Boys vs. Crvena zvezda
Prediction: Young Boys 2-1 Crvena zvezda
Pride is on the line between two sides already eliminated. Young Boys get the win at home preventing an 0-0-8 league phase.
Lille vs. Feyenoord
Prediction: Lille 1-2 Feyenoord
The 11th and 12th place teams in the standings face off on the final day. Lille nearly took a point off Liverpool last time out while Feyenoord dismantled Bayern Munich. A dark horse pick for match of the day for neutrals to watch with top eight implications on the line.
Juventus vs. Benfica
Prediction: Juventus 2-2 Benfica
Benfica should be reeling from the opportunity squandered last time out to secure their place in the knockout stage, while Juventus is already qualified for the knockout stage. A point should be enough to see them over the line given goal difference, and they get it done on the road at Juventus.
Aston Villa vs. Celtic
Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Celtic
Aston Villa are knockout stage bound in their return to the Champions League under Unai Emery, but they're on the outside looking in currently of the top eight. They get the win and have to see where the results lie to see if they have a playoff or a bye.
Dinamo Zagreb vs. AC Milan
Prediction: Dinamo Zagreb 0-2 AC Milan
Fabio Cannavaro's side lost last time out against Arsenal and have another tough test with AC Milan coming to town. The Croation side need a win to have a chance at qualifying along with some other results to go their way, but Milan prove to be too much on the night.
Inter Milan vs. Monaco
Prediction: Inter 1-0 Monaco
Inter's status coming into the day is the same as Arsenal: a point secures a round of 16 berth. Monaco can break into the top eight with a win, but the Italian defense proves to be too strong as Inter cap off a near-perfect league phase defensively.
SK Sturm Graz vs. RB Leipzig
Prediction: SK Sturm Graz 1-1 RB Leipzig
The points are shared between two teams already eliminated from the competition on the final day.
RB Salzburg vs. Atletico Madrid
Prediction: RB Salzburg 0-2 Atletico Madrid
Diego Simeone's side gets the win on the road in their final game to secure a top eight finish.
Sporting Lisbon vs. Bologna
Prediction: Sporting Lisbon 2-0 Bologna
Sporting likely need a point to secure qualification, but a win would guarantee their place in the knockout stage. Bologna, having already been eliminated, have nothing to play for except pride. The Portuguese side get the win moving on to the next stage.
VfB Stuttgart vs. Paris Saint-Germain
Prediction: VfB Stuttgart 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain
Another contender for a must-watch game on the final day. Stuttgart currently hold the final qualification spot in 24th while PSG are just two places above them in 22nd. The only thing separating the two sides is goal difference, but Stuttgart have scored more goals than PSG so far in the league phase. A tightly contested game ends in a draw.