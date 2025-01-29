Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. PSV Eindhoven: Champions League
Liverpool travel to the Netherlands to close out what's been a remarkable UEFA Champions League league phase for them against PSV Eindhoven.
Liverpool already secured a place in the round of 16 and a point would be enough for Arne Slot's side to end atop the league phase standings. It's been a brilliant European campaign so far for the Reds, a perfect record highlighted by convincing wins vs. Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan.
PSV have already locked up a place in the playoff round, but they'll be aiming for better positioning so that they host the second game of their two-legged playoff tie at home. However, it'll be a tough task for them to beat both the Champions League and Premier League leaders.
Slot will likely heavily rotate his squad from the match. Second place is the furthest that they can drop on the table, meaning they've secured a place amongst the top pairing on the bracket for the round of 16. With the tough league clash against Bournemouth over the weekend looming, Slot could rest some of his core players to protect them for Saturday's clash at Vitality Stadium.
Here's how Liverpool could line up vs. PSV Eindhoven.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. PSV Eindhoven (4-2-3-1)
GK: Caoimhim Kelleher—Kelleher will get a Champions League start since he starred against Real Madrid in November.
RB: Connor Bradley—Liverpool's academy talent has been solid since his debut and a reliable backup to Trent Alexander-Arnold.
CB: Jarell Quansah—Quansah will return to the lineup after a strong showing a week ago vs. Lille.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—Liverpool's captain rarely misses a game and he'll command the Reds' defense in his home country.
LB: Kostas Tsimikas—Tsimikas will offer a break to Andrew Robertson on the left side of defense.
CM: Ryan Gravenberch—The Dutch midfielder has plenty of experience of playing against PSV thanks to his Ajax past.
CM: Wataru Endō—The Japanese midfielder will get his first Champions League start of the season.
RW: Federico Chiesa—Injuries have plagued Chiesa since his arrival to Anfield but he's been getting more playing time regularly and will get the nod vs. PSV.
AM: Harvey Elliot—Elliot scored the winner against Lille last time out in Europe.
LW: Cody Gakpo—Gakpo will hope to have a fine showing against his former club.
ST: Darwin Núńez—Núñez looks to score his seventh goal of the season across all competitions.