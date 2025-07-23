Why Lionel Messi Isn’t Playing in 2025 MLS All-Star Game
The 2025 MLS All-Stars will have to take on Liga MX’s best at Q2 Stadium without Lionel Messi.
MLS confirmed to Sports Illustrated that both Messi and his fellow Inter Miami teammate Jordi Alba are no longer on the MLS All-Star roster. The two superstars, who were originally named to the 26-player squad last month, are set to miss out on this year’s clash with the Liga MX All-Stars.
The announcement comes after Messi and Alba did not show up to the team’s training sessions earlier in the week. They also did not feature in the All-Star Skills Challenge on Tuesday night.
Although neither MLS nor Inter Miami have explained the players’ absences, it likely goes back to concerns over the Herons’ expanded match calendar. Javier Mascherano’s men kicked off the year on a five-game pre-season tour across the Americas and have since played 33 games across all competitions, with months of action still to come.
Prior to the 2025 MLS All-Star Game, Mascherano spoke out against the additional game in what is already an action-packed schedule for his two players: “The players are called up, I would like them to be able to rest but that is not my decision.”
Messi already missed time at the beginning of the season due to fitness concerns and yet still has already made 29 appearances across all competitions. The 38-year-old leads the MLS Golden Boot race with 18 league goals in as many games.
Missing Messi and Alba will be a huge blow to the MLS All-Stars, and Inter Miami just might lose their the former Barcelona stars as well. The two players risk suspension from the league for missing out of the MLS All-Star Game without a documented injury.