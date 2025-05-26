Man Utd ‘Agree First Signing’ of Summer Transfer Window
Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, reports have revealed.
United have ramped up talks with Cunha in recent weeks and quickly reached an agreement over personal terms with the Brazil international, who made it clear he wanted to move to Old Trafford regardless of whether they qualified for the Champions League. The Red Devils ultimately missed out on the competition after falling to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.
With the Premier League season now over, United have wasted little time in rejuvenating their squad, with Fabrizio Romano revealing a deal for Cunha has been verbally agreed.
United have shaken hands with Wolves over a payment plan for Cunha’s release clause of £62.5 million ($84.7 million), with the Brazil forward agreeing a five-year contract which will also include the option for a further year.
Failure to qualify for the Champions League has limited United’s spending power this summer, but manager Ruben Amorim has still been given a budget of £100 million ($135.4 million) to rebuild his struggling squad.
A large portion of that budget will be spent on Cunha, who could be joined by Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap. A relegation release clause of £30 million ($40.6 million) has attracted plenty of rival interest, however.
To fund further signings—Amorim is thought to want a new goalkeeper and midfielder at the very least—players are likely to be sold. Loanees Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho are obvious candidates for exits, while Alejandro Garnacho has been told he is free to leave Old Trafford.
Garnacho could command a fee of £60 million ($81.3 million) amid interest from Napoli and Chelsea, while Bruno Fernandes is also said to be the subject of a £100 million approach from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal.