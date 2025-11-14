SI

Why Mexico National Team Fans Should be Excited About Armando Gonzalez

Armando González became just the third Mexican player to win the Liga MX Golden Boot this decade.

Roberto Casillas

Armando González had a breakout Liga MX Apertura 2025 season with Chivas.
Armando González had a breakout Liga MX Apertura 2025 season with Chivas. / Jam Media/Getty Images

The November international break could see Liga MX Apertura 2025 breakout star Armando González make his debut with the Mexico national team, and expectations couldn’t be higher.

Expectations couldn’t be higher for González after he scored 12 goals in the 17-game regular season to win the Liga MX Golden Boot award.

After a quiet start to the season, González took his game to another level since late August. “La Hormiga” ended the season scoring seven goals in his last six games, helping Chivas secure a sixth place finish and direct qualification to the quarterfinals.

Chivas didn’t lose a single game when González found the back of the net and he made a habit of turning up in big games, scoring the game winner in El Clásico Nacional against Club América and a hat trick against Atlas in El Clásico Tapatío—the city derby.

González’s 12 goals are the most a Mexican player has scored in a single season since Henry Martín bagged 14 for Club América in the 2023 Clausura. Uriel Antuna in 2024 is the only other Mexican to win the Liga MX Golden Boot award this decade. Furthermore, González is only the fifth Mexican player to win the award in the last 15 years.

González’s deadly form in front of goal didn’t go unnoticed, earning his first call-up to El Tri for upcoming friendly games against Uruguay and Paraguay.

Armando Gonzalez Has Golden Opportunity to Make 2026 World Cup Roster

Javier Aguirre rewarded González with an opportunity to show his quality in Mexico’s last two games of 2025.

Following Santiago Gimenez’s ankle injury, a vacant spot at the striker position needed to be filled and there was no better alternative than González. Upon arrival to Mexico’s camp, “La Hormiga” shared his feelings.

“I always knew I could do these things,” Gonzalez told reporters (via TUDN). “But I didn’t expect it to happen so fast. I’m very happy for this call-up. Grateful to Javier [Aguirre] and Rafa [Márquez] for giving me the opportunity to play for the national team.

“I always hope for the best. I’m going to work for that [to be in the 2026 World Cup], if it doesn’t happen, I’ll keep working for the next World Cup. But if it does happen, I’m going to give 1,000 percent to represent this country with everything.”

If González sustains his brilliant form in the Apertura 2025 playoffs and then the Clausura 2025 season, it’s hard to envision Aguirre leaving him out of Mexico’s 2026 World Cup roster.

Liga MX Apertura 2025 Golden Boot Standings

Rank

Player

Goals Scored

Team

T1.

Armando González

12

Chivas

T1.

Paulinho

12

Toluca

T1.

João Pedro

12

Atlético San Luis

T4.

Sergio Canales

9

Monterrey

T4.

Germán Berterame

9

Monterrey

T6.

Juan Brunetta

8

Tigres

T6.

Ángel Correa

8

Tigres

T6.

Óscar Estupiñán

8

FC Juárez

T9.

Ángel Sepúlveda

7

Cruz Azul

T9.

Gabriel Fernández

7

Cruz Azul

T9.

Brian Rodríguez

7

Club América

T.9

Uroš Đurđević

7

Atlas

Published
