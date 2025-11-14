Why Mexico National Team Fans Should be Excited About Armando Gonzalez
The November international break could see Liga MX Apertura 2025 breakout star Armando González make his debut with the Mexico national team, and expectations couldn’t be higher.
Expectations couldn’t be higher for González after he scored 12 goals in the 17-game regular season to win the Liga MX Golden Boot award.
After a quiet start to the season, González took his game to another level since late August. “La Hormiga” ended the season scoring seven goals in his last six games, helping Chivas secure a sixth place finish and direct qualification to the quarterfinals.
Chivas didn’t lose a single game when González found the back of the net and he made a habit of turning up in big games, scoring the game winner in El Clásico Nacional against Club América and a hat trick against Atlas in El Clásico Tapatío—the city derby.
González’s 12 goals are the most a Mexican player has scored in a single season since Henry Martín bagged 14 for Club América in the 2023 Clausura. Uriel Antuna in 2024 is the only other Mexican to win the Liga MX Golden Boot award this decade. Furthermore, González is only the fifth Mexican player to win the award in the last 15 years.
González’s deadly form in front of goal didn’t go unnoticed, earning his first call-up to El Tri for upcoming friendly games against Uruguay and Paraguay.
Armando Gonzalez Has Golden Opportunity to Make 2026 World Cup Roster
Javier Aguirre rewarded González with an opportunity to show his quality in Mexico’s last two games of 2025.
Following Santiago Gimenez’s ankle injury, a vacant spot at the striker position needed to be filled and there was no better alternative than González. Upon arrival to Mexico’s camp, “La Hormiga” shared his feelings.
“I always knew I could do these things,” Gonzalez told reporters (via TUDN). “But I didn’t expect it to happen so fast. I’m very happy for this call-up. Grateful to Javier [Aguirre] and Rafa [Márquez] for giving me the opportunity to play for the national team.
“I always hope for the best. I’m going to work for that [to be in the 2026 World Cup], if it doesn’t happen, I’ll keep working for the next World Cup. But if it does happen, I’m going to give 1,000 percent to represent this country with everything.”
If González sustains his brilliant form in the Apertura 2025 playoffs and then the Clausura 2025 season, it’s hard to envision Aguirre leaving him out of Mexico’s 2026 World Cup roster.
Liga MX Apertura 2025 Golden Boot Standings
Rank
Player
Goals Scored
Team
T1.
Armando González
12
Chivas
T1.
Paulinho
12
Toluca
T1.
João Pedro
12
Atlético San Luis
T4.
Sergio Canales
9
Monterrey
T4.
Germán Berterame
9
Monterrey
T6.
Juan Brunetta
8
Tigres
T6.
Ángel Correa
8
Tigres
T6.
Óscar Estupiñán
8
FC Juárez
T9.
Ángel Sepúlveda
7
Cruz Azul
T9.
Gabriel Fernández
7
Cruz Azul
T9.
Brian Rodríguez
7
Club América
T.9
Uroš Đurđević
7
Atlas