Why Murillo’s Goal Against Liverpool Stood—Despite Virgil van Dijk Similarities
It was almost inevitable that Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest would feature some kind of offside controversy—and the goods were duly delivered when Murillo’s 33rd minute strike was allowed to stand even though there were similarities to Virgil van Dijk’s disallowed effort against Manchester City.
Van Dijk’s header at the Etihad Stadium was chalked off after a combination of the assistant referee and VAR determined Andy Robertson to be interfering with Gianluigi Donnarumma’s attempts to keep the ball out. Had the goal stood, Liverpool would have drawn level at 1–1, but they went on to suffer a devastating 3–0 loss.
Two weeks later, it was Liverpool’s turn to be on the receiving end of a ball firing into their net in controversial circumstances. A Forest corner bounced around the box as the Premier League champions failed to clear their lines, and the ever-improving Murillo swivelled to a rocketing shot low inside Alisson’s post.
The controversy stemmed from the positioning of Forest winger Dan Ndoye, who was stood plum centre of the six-yard box and within striking distance of Alisson. Liverpool inevitably complained about his role in the goal, even though the Brazilian goalkeeper was motionless as the ball flew past him, and it appeared Ndoye just turned his body sideways rather than trying to make any action or movement towards the ball.
The Premier League’s official match centre confirmed that stance with a post on social media, stating that Ndoye was deemed not to be in Alisson’s line of vision, nor did he make an action that impacted an opponent.
More Controversy Sees Second Forest Goal Ruled Out
That decision didn’t go in Liverpool’s favour, but one that did came just two minutes later when Forest striker Igor Jesus was adjudged to have handled the ball before trundling a shot past Alisson—who was again rooted the spot as the ball passed him.
Replays were inconclusive, with their appearing to be no clear evidence of the ball striking below Jesus’s sleeve line—the unofficial guidance many people look to when assessing whether or not there’s been a handball offence—but on-field referee Andy Madley was instructed to disallow the goal.
As it was, Forest weren’t done with their goalscoring at Anfield, stunning the home faithful to go 2–0 up in the second half thanks to Nicolò Savona.
Liverpool’s Premier League defence? Teetering.