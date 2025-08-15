Rasmus Hojlund ‘Offered Premier League Lifeline’, AC Milan Talks Continue
Fulham are the latest side to explore a deal to sign Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund, a report has claimed.
Despite publicly stressing his desire to remain with United earlier this summer, Højlund finds himself forced to make a decision on his future following the acquisition of Benjamin Šeško who, alongside fellow new arrivals Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, will command the majority of the minutes this season.
Recent reports have claimed Højlund is now open to a potential departure from United, who are thought to be prepared to sell for the right price, but the Daily Mail state the Dane could have the chance to reignite his Premier League career with Fulham.
As Fulham prepare for the possible departure of Rodrigo Muniz to Atalanta, they are said to have added Højlund to a list of potential targets.
Fulham’s interest is far from advanced at this stage and the Cottagers have made it clear they will only consider firming up an approach if Højlund indicates an interest in joining up with Marco Silva’s side.
Højlund has plenty of offers. Borussia Dortmund were recently named as suitors but perhaps the strongest interest comes from AC Milan, who are pursuing a loan deal for the 22-year-old.
La Gazzetta dello Sport claims Milan made contact with Højlund’s representatives earlier this week to reinforce their interest in striking a deal. The response, from Milan’s perspective, was a positive one and Højlund’s father is even said to have directly confirmed the striker’s interest in making that move.
While United would prefer a permanent sale, they are believed to be open to a loan move with a purchase clause. Milan want an option to buy but are reluctant to meet United’s financial demands thus far.
A price tag of over €40 million (£34.4 million, $46.6 million) has been set, plus a €6 million loan fee, but Milan do not want to exceed €40 million as an overall cost.
Højlund, for his part, would prefer to see a buying club commit to a permanent transfer, even through an obligatory purchase clause in a loan deal, but such offers have not yet arrived at Old Trafford.