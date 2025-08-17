‘Obsessed’—Ruben Amorim Reveals Why Man Utd Paid Big for Benjamin Sesko
Ruben Amorim says Benjamin Sesko’s “obsession” and “great potential” were key factors in Manchester United agreeing to pay RB Leipzig up to £73.7 million ($99.9 million) for his services.
The Slovenian’s arrival at Old Trafford has generated great excitement, further boosting a front line that has been strengthened by the arrivals of Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha from Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively.
Combined, the trio have cost United around £200 million, with potential add-ons and bonus payments taken into account, and each are seen as cornerstones of the club’s future. Mbeumo and Cunha are both 26, while Šeško only turned 22 in May.
Amorim is expected to name all three in his starting lineup for United’s season opener against Arsenal, and there’s tremendous anticipation among the club’s supporters as they prepare to usher in a new era—the 2025–26 campaign will be their first full season on the Portuguese’s watch.
Šeško will take on the burden of scoring United’s goals from Rasmus Højlund, who could yet leave the club before the transfer deadline on Sept. 1 amid interest from AC Milan, but Amorim has great confidence that his new signing has all the tools to be a success in the Premier League.
“I think he has great potential in everything he does,” Amorim told Man Utd’s club channels. “He can play different types of football. He's going to feel that the Premier League is really aggressive, he's going to learn, but he has a great potential and I can see Ben being a striker for Manchester United for a lot of years.
“That's why we paid so much money - to have a striker that will have his history in our club.”
On Šeško’s personality and drive to succeed, he continued: “The guy is always thinking about football. He's really obsessed by that and that is a good thing because you don't have to think about that aspect with that young guy.
“I don't need to tell Ben, 'this is Manchester United, a lot of pressure, you have to perform, you need to be ready for the physicality, we need to be ready for every game, it's like do-or-die'.
“With that guy, I have not that concern. I have the opposite, [he needs to] enjoy [himself] a little bit! He's listening, and he wants to perform, so that is really good.”
Šeško scored 27 Bundesliga goals for Leipzig in 64 appearances, adding a further 12 across domestic cup and European competition during his two years in Germany. Højlund, meanwhile, has netted just 14 Premier League goals in his two seasons at United, also scoring a further 12 in other competitions.