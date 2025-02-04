Why Real Madrid Didn't Sign Anyone in the January Transfer Window
Despite a mounting injury crisis, Real Madrid did not bring in any reinforcements during the January transfer window.
The La Liga winter transfer window closed on Feb. 3 without Real Madrid making a single signing for the first team. Despite losing Dani Carvajal and Éder Militão for the season, as well as Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba for the next two-to-three weeks, Los Blancos did not spend any money this January to shore-up the backline.
Instead, Real Madrid must now finish out the season with an injury-riddled defense that is a liability against the biggest teams in the world. In fact, Carlo Ancelotti has no other choice but to play 21-year-old Real Madrid Castilla product Raúl Asencio and natural midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni as his center back duo against Atlético Madrid and Manchester City.
Bringing in some new defenders, even on loan, during January would have strengthened Real Madrid's squad, but the club had different plans.
Although Real Madrid never revealed why they stayed away from the transfer market this winter, the club has a history of making no moves in January. In fact, the last time Los Blancos signed a first-team player in January came in 2019 when Brahim Díaz joined the club from Manchester City.
In the following six years, no matter where the team stood in the standings, Real Madrid have not opted to bolster their squad in the middle of the season. The decisions, especially this season, have come under fire from Madridistas and Ancelotti himself. The Athletic reported the Italian manager internally insisted the club needed a new defender in January, but his requests were denied.
Real Madrid were likely relying on Alaba to return to full match fitness and plug the major hole in Los Blancos' backline. Except after just four substitute appearances, the center back suffered a new injury that put him back on the sidelines. The news came after the La Liga transfer window had already closed.
It is also possible the club was unwilling to make any moves this winter with such a large potential signing coming in the next transfer window. It is no secret Los Blancos have their sights set on bringing Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold to Madrid and likely have all their focus on locking down the England international come June.
Real Madrid managed to win La Liga, the Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup last season after losing Alaba, Militão and Thibaut Courtois to ACL injuries. Now, it is clear Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez expects the club to put together a similar run to close out the season.