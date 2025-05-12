Why Transfer-Linked Rodrygo Did Not Play in El Clasico
Rodrygo's El Clasico absence wasn't believed to be transfer-related, with the Brazilian still suffering from the illness which kept him out of Real Madrid's 3-2 victory over Celta Vigo the previous week.
While the winger returned to Carlo Ancelotti's squad for the significant top-of-the-table clash in La Liga, he was an unused substitute and reportedly didn't even warm up when Madrid were chasing the game in the second-half.
After taking an early 2-0 lead, the visitors, thanks to some woeful defensive sequences, fell 4-2 behind at half-time and eventually lost 4-3. Barcelona, now, are on the cusp of La Liga glory as they extended their lead over Los Blancos to seven points with three games to play.
One of the taking points to emerge from the Clasico was Rodrygo's involvement - or lack thereof. The winger's influence has started to wane during the second half of the 2024-25 season, with reports speculating that he could be on the move this summer.
The fact that he wasn't used off the bench on Sunday sparked further talk of a potential transfer, but Spanish media outlet MARCA write that Rodrygo is still suffering from the illness which ruled him out of action the previous week. It wasn't a case of the Brazilian's head not being in the right place amid speculation over his future.
The winger reportedly told the club's medical staff that he didn't feel up to playing after the Celta win, and that sentiment didn't change despite completing four training sessions in the week. Arda Guler once again deputised for Rodrygo down Madrid's right, although the Turkish starlet is more comfortable drifting infield than the Brazilian, and there's some talk that Guler could play a more prominent role next season with Rodrygo potentially moving on.
Real Madrid are unlikely to force the 24-year-old out of the door, but the player himself may fancy a change of scenery. Rodrygo, who has 22 goal contributions in 50 appearances this season, has been linked to three Premier League clubs: Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal.