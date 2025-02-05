Why is Rose Lavelle Missing NJ/NY Gotham FC Pre-Season Start?
Preparations for the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season are underway as all 14 teams gear up for a brand new campaign. NJ/NY Gotham FC are particularly thin of the ground as preseason jumps into gear, following the departure of several stars over recent months.
U.S women's national team (USWNT) trio Lynn Williams, Jenna Nighswonger and Crystal Dunn have all departed the Big Apple to explore pastures new. Gotham fans now receive an additional blow in the form of confirmation that Rose Lavelle will be sidelined after undergoing surgery on her ankle.
The severity of Lavelle's injury came when USWNT head coach Emma Hayes left her out of the January training camp roster, later confirming the reason for her omission.
"I do believe it will see her out of January [camp] and SheBelieve Cup, so she will be out for a little bit of time. But like I said, I think it's done at the right time so that she won't be out too long," Hayes said.
If the midfielder's recovery stretches out any longer, there's a chance she may miss the beginning of the NWSL season on March 14.
Gotham recorded a third-place finish in the 2024 NWSL season, narrowly missing out on a place in the Championship after losing to Washington Spirit on penatlies in the playoff semi-final.
Juan Carlos Amoros will be hoping that his side can weather the storm of the mass exodus that seems to be occuring at the club as they set their sights on a positive new year.