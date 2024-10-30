Why Son Heung-min Isn't Playing for Tottenham vs. Manchester City in the Carabao Cup
Ange Postecoglou confirmed Tottenham Hotspur will be without Son Heung-min when Spurs host Manchester City in the Carabao Coup round of 16.
Son had only just returned from a hamstring injury in Tottenham's 4–1 victory over West Ham on Oct. 19, but the winger is once again stuck on the sidelines as he struggles to regain full match fitness. The captain already missed Tottenham's fixtures against AZ Alkmaar and Crystal Palace, and now is unavailable for a bout with the defending Premier League champions.
Postecoglou gave an injury update in his press conference prior to the Carabao Cup clash.
"Son is almost fit but probably from our perspective, we'll aim for the weekend," the manager told reporters. "We're quite confident he'll be right for the weekend."
Spurs host Aston Villa on Sunday, Nov. 3, just four days after facing Manchester City. Having Son back for the Premier League fixture is the best case scenario for Spurs; after a disappointing defeat to Palace at the weekend, Tottenham is in the market for three points against Unai Emery's men.
Since Son's setback, Tottenham has only scored one goal in its last two matches. The team greatly missed the 32-year-old's production in the final third. In just six Premier League appearances this season, Son already bagged three goals and two assists.
Without Son, Postecoglou must rely on Timo Werner and Mikey Moore, but neither player has found the back of the net for Spurs so far in their 2024–25 campaigns.