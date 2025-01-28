Why the Premier League Needs Manchester City to Advance in the Champions League
Manchester City have everything to play for in their final Champions League league phase match, including the Premier League.
Manchester City's path to the Champions League knockout stage is simple: defeat Club Brugge. As long as the defending English champions secure all three points at the Etihad, then they will punch their ticket to the Champions League knockout phase playoffs.
More is on the line than just their future in Europe's top competition, though. When City kick off in Manchester on Jan. 29, they are also playing for a fifth Champions League qualifying spot for England.
The two countries with the best performing clubs in Europe throughout the 2024–25 campaign get two extra “European Performance Spots” for the competition next season. Last year, Italy and Germany snagged to two spots, but this year, England is in firm control of the race.
Each country gets coefficient points based on wins and qualifying for the knockout rounds across all three UEFA competitions. Those performing well in the Champions League get more points than the teams in the Europa League and the Conference League, but all three are eventually calculated into an average score.
With Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa already through to the Champions League knockout stage, City are the last remaining Premier League club in the competition that could help England earn more coefficient points.
England already have 17.017 coefficient points, ahead of second-place Italy's 15.312. If City secure a victory against Club Brugge and advance to the Champions League knockout phase playoffs, then they will grow England's lead, paving the way for an extra Premier League club to potentially compete in Europe next season.
The extra spot would add even more excitement to the second half of the 2024–25 Premier League season. City, Newcastle United, Chelsea, Bournemouth and Aston Villa are all separated by just four total points and could be in the fight to secure their future in the Champions League.