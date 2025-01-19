Why Vinicius Junior Isn't Playing for Real Madrid vs. Las Palmas
Carlo Ancelotti will not be able to call on Vinícius Júnior when Real Madrid clash with Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabéu.
After an embarrassing defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final and a thrilling Copa del Rey victory against Celta Vigo, Real Madrid must turn their attention back to La Liga. Los Blancos got their domestic campaign off to a slow start, but they now only trail Atlético Madrid by one point. A victory against Las Palmas will keep Real Madrid's Spanish title defense on track, but they will have to secure all three points without Vinícius Júnior.
The Brazilian is serving the first game of his two-match La Liga ban for receiving a straight red card against Valencia. Vinícius Júnior was allowed to play in the Spanish Super Cup and the Copa del Rey, but he is suspended for Real Madrid's La Liga matches against Las Palmas and Real Valladolid.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Vinícius Júnior was sent off at the Mestalla after shoving goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski in the back of the head. Referee Cesar Soto Grado booked both players involved in the incident, but it was the superstar winger who received the match's only red card.
Los Blancos will miss the Brazilian on the left wing. When Vinícius Júnior was sidelined due to injury earlier in the season, Real Madrid lost two of their four matches. The 24-year-old has bagged 15 goals across all competitions this season, trailing only Kylian Mbappé in scoring for the defending Spanish and European champions.
Without Vinícius Júnior's production up top, Real Madrid will rely on Mbappé, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo to deliver in the final third.