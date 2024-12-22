Why Vinicius Junior Isn't Playing for Real Madrid vs. Sevilla
Real Madrid will be without Vinícius Júnior for their final match of 2024 against Sevilla.
Despite a turbulent first half of the 2024–25 La Liga season, Real Madrid could go into the holiday break with 40 points and a game in hand as long as they secure a victory against Sevilla. The match comes just four days after Los Blancos lifted the FIFA Intercontinental Cup thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappé, Rodrygo and Vinícius Júnior.
Both Mbappé and Rodrygo will have added pressure to produce a similar performance at the weekend since Vinícius Júnior will not represent Real Madrid in the La Liga clash. The Brazilian is serving a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation.
Vinícius Júnior received his fifth yellow card of the La Liga season in Real Madrid's 3–3 draw with Rayo Vallecano on Dec. 14. The 24-year-old was booked for dissent in the 74th minute after arguing with referee Martínez Munuera.
The suspension is a blow to a Real Madrid side that managed just two wins in the four matches Vinícius Júnior missed due to injury this season. The winger leads the team with 14 goals across all competitions and is Carlo Ancelotti's best player in almost every match he plays.
Vinícius Júnior is coming off a whirlwind week in Qatar. The 24-year-old won The Best FIFA Men's Player Award on Tuesday before taking home the Golden Ball and Player of the Tournament Awards the day after in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final.
Without Vinícius Júnior, the Italian manager could give Brahim Díaz the nod on the right wing or opt for a 4-4-2 with Dani Ceballos or Arda Güler in the starting XI. No matter what lineup Ancelotti chooses, though, there will be a sizeable Vinícius Júnior-shaped hole in the attack that no one can truly fill.