Will Kylian Mbappe Play vs. Real Sociedad in Copa del Rey Semifinals?
Kylian Mbappé missed training ahead of the Copa del Rey semifinals with an unexpected issue.
Real Madrid are set to clash with Real Sociedad at Reale Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 26, but they received more bad news just 24 hours before the clash. Mbappé suffered a dental problem and needed to undergo a procedure on his tooth that prevented him from training.
Just as Real Madrid were starting to come out on the other side of their injury woes this season, they now must worry about Mbappé's status before making the journey to San Sebastián. Los Blancos have made just one Copa del Rey final in the last decade, and now with a trip to Sevilla on the line, they could be without their best player.
Will Kylian Mbappe vs. Real Sociedad in Copa del Rey Semifinals?
Yes, Mbappé will play in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals against Real Sociedad. Although the Frenchman missed training, he is still traveling with the squad and available to feature, per Carlo Ancelotti.
“Mbappé is traveling,” Ancelotti said in his pre-match press conference. “He had a problem with a tooth and couldn’t train. He’s traveling tomorrow and can play. Everyone who travels has a chance of playing the game.”
All signs point to Mbappé leading the line against Real Sociedad despite his recent dental procedure. The 26-year-old comes in the fixture with 28 goals across all competitions, including a hat trick against Manchester City to eliminate the defending English champions from the Champions League. He has found the back of the net 14 times in 2025 alone.
If Real Madrid want to take a commanding lead in their tie against Real Sociedad, they will need Mbappé to recovery quickly from his dental problem and translate his top goalscoring form to the Copa del Rey.