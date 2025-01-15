Will Lionel Messi Play in Inter Miami's First Preseason Game vs. Club America?
When Inter Miami open their preseason tour against Club América in Las Vegas, all eyes will be on Lionel Messi.
Two months after Inter Miami crashed out of the MLS Cup playoffs, the Herons are back in action ahead of the 2025 Major League Soccer season. The 2024 Supporters' Shield winners returned to training under new boss Javier Mascherano and are gearing up for their first preseason match against Liga MX's Club América.
The Herons' will be without Drake Callender and Benjamin Cremaschi, who were both called up to represent the U.S. men's national team in January. The good news for Inter Miami fans, though, is that Messi, along with Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alaba, are all set to travel with the team for Mascherano's first match in charge.
Mascherano has not confirmed the extent of Messi's involvement in Inter Miami's first preseason game against Club América. It is likely, though, that Messi plays at least some minutes of the clash at Allegiant Stadium, either from the start or off the bench.
Fitness is always a concern for the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, especially after he missed 15 regular season matches last year due to various injuries and Copa América 2024. Inter Miami will no doubt exercise with caution this preseason with Messi's minutes to keep the reigning MLS MVP healthy.
“We have several preseason games, and we’ll see how many minutes [Messi] plays based on how he feels. We don’t want to take any risks," Mascherano said. "The overall feeling is good, and we’re happy with how everyone has returned from vacation, allowing us to push them from day one."
With a preseason tour consisting of five matches across four different countries, set to end just four days before the Concacaf Champions Cup first round, Inter Miami will carefully manage Messi, Suárez, Busquets and Alaba over the next month.
Inter Miami kick off against Club América at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 18.