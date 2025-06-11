Will MLS Stop During the Club World Cup?
The coming years are shaping up to be monumental for soccer in the United States. While the spotlight will undoubtedly shine brightest on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, there’s another major event kicking off this summer—the revamped FIFA Club World Cup.
From June 14 to July 13, the tournament will unfold across 12 cities and 11 venues across the country, showcasing a new format with 32 teams (up from the usual seven), a brand-new trophy, and a staggering $1 billion prize pool.
This expanded competition promises not only thrilling soccer action but also an opportunity to spotlight the growth of the sport and its culture in the U.S. ahead of next year’s World Cup.
Representing Major League Soccer will be three clubs: Inter Miami, qualifying as hosts; Seattle Sounders, who qualified by winning the 2022 Concacaf Champions League; and Los Angeles FC, who earned their spot via a playoff after Mexican side Club León was disqualified over ownership conflicts.
So with three MLS teams competing and several matches scheduled at MLS venues, many are wondering—will the league pause its regular season for the Club World Cup? Here’s everything you need to know.
Will MLS Stop for the 2025 Club World Cup?
Yes, MLS will take a break during the 2025 Club World Cup.
The league will pause from June 15, a day after Inter Miami kick off the tournament by hosting African giants Al Ahly at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami until June 26.
But what if any of the MLS teams advance beyond the group stage into the knockout rounds starting June 28?
For now, it’s expected their MLS matches will be rescheduled, though neither the league nor FIFA has issued official guidance on this yet. Sports Illustrated has reached out to both organizations for comment.
Impact of the 2025 Club World Cup on MLS
Aside from the midseason break, the 2025 Club World Cup is having two major—and controversial—impacts on the MLS season and its teams.
First, the three participating clubs—Inter Miami, Seattle Sounders, and LAFC—will benefit from access to FIFA’s pre-Club World Cup transfer window. This allows them to sign new players ahead of the tournament.
The catch, however, is that these new signings will also be eligible to play in MLS matches before the league’s regular secondary transfer window opens on July 24. By that point, most MLS teams will have already played 24 of their 34 scheduled matches, leaving little time for new arrivals to influence the season. This creates a significant competitive imbalance, giving the three Club World Cup participants an unfair advantage over the league’s remaining 27 teams.
Second, a dispute has erupted over bonus payments for MLS players competing in the Club World Cup. Initially, each qualifying team was promised $1 million to be distributed among its players. However, due to MLS-imposed caps on bonus earnings, players would receive no additional compensation even if their teams advanced in the tournament.
The Seattle Sounders expressed their frustration by wearing warm-up shirts that read “Club World Cash Grab” and “Fair Share Now.” In response, MLS proposed an amendment to the collective bargaining agreement (CBA), offering the three teams 20% of performance-based payouts. This would mean $200,000 for a group stage draw, $400,000 for a win, $1.5 million for reaching the Round of 16, and up to $8 million for winning the tournament.
The MLS Players Association (MLSPA) rejected the offer, calling it “retaliatory” and countered with a demand for 40% of performance-based earnings. As of now, MLS has not responded to the proposal.
With player unrest growing and competitive balance under scrutiny, the 2025 Club World Cup is shaping up to be a flashpoint not just for international ambition, but for domestic equity and labor relations within MLS.
