Arsenal Announce Contract Renewal for Breakthrough Star
Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri has put pen to paper on a new contract with the Gunners, the club confirmed.
Nwaneri has made 28 appearances in the Premier League since making his debut in 2022–23. He was called upon heavily this past campaign after impressing in pre-season and, following Bukayo Saka’s injury, played a major role in Arsenal’s third consecutive runner-up finish.
He also made seven Champions League appearances en route to a semi-final exit, netting nine goals and two assists across all competitions last year, but there was some doubt about his future this summer as Arsenal moved to sign Noni Madueke from Chelsea.
In the face of significant speculation, Arsenal managed to thrash out an agreement with Nwaneri last month and the teenage starlet has now put pen to paper on a new contract.
“Signing this contract means everything to me,” Nwaneri said. “I see this as my first real season in men’s senior football, as part of the squad in the changing room.
“I’m so excited for what I can bring to the team, I want to help us win as much as possible and bring happiness and glory to the club. This is where I feel at home.”
Nwaneri’s emergence came alongside academy teammate Myles Lewis-Skelly, who played a prominent role at left back. Both academy talents have signed contract renewals this summer as Arsenal lock down their homegrown players.
Nwaneri will wear the No. 22 shirt next season after taking it from David Raya following the goalkeeper's move to the No. 1 shirt. The Hale End academy product wore 83, 63 and 53 the past three seasons respectively.