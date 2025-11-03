William Saliba Makes Surprise Admission Over Real Madrid Transfer Interest
William Saliba has admitted transfer interest from Real Madrid was “tempting,” but insisted he did not hesitate at the chance to sign a new contract with Arsenal.
Having entered the final two years of his previous contract with Arsenal, Saliba became the latest high-profile target for Madrid to try and snap up on a free transfer. The Frenchman was described as a dream option for Los Blancos, only for a new five-year deal in September to bring that pursuit to an abrupt end.
Saliba had spoken openly about his desire to extend with Arsenal, vowing to deliver major silverware to the Emirates before he even considers a move away in the future.
Now, however, Saliba has admitted to Téléfoot that interest from Madrid at least made him think twice about his next career move.
“Of course, it’s always tempting when a club like that tries to lure you, but for me, [my desire] was to stay at Arsenal. First, win trophies, before thinking about anything else,” he confessed.
Saliba: No Chance of Mbappé Link-Up in Madrid
Aside from his status as one of the world’s best centre backs, links between Saliba and Madrid were strengthened by the fact he hails from Bondy, the same Parisian suburb as a certain Kylian Mbappé. The pair both came through the local academy there and have regularly been tipped to reunite at club level.
Asked whether he could link up with his fellow Bondy native in Madrid next season, Saliba laughed: “No, no, the Bondy connection is with the French national team, for now.”
Having tied both Saliba and centre back partner Gabriel down to new long-term contracts, Arsenal appear set in that position for years to come. The same cannot be said for Madrid, whose search for reinforcements continues.
David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger could both leave Madrid next summer, opening the door for at least one new signing. The La Liga leaders are currently focused on free transfers, with Crystal Palace’s Marc Guéhi, Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté and Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano among those under consideration.