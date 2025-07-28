William Saliba Sends Two-Word Contract Update Amid Real Madrid Links
William Saliba only needed two words to allay the concerns surrounding his future which had been festering away amid reported interest from Real Madrid.
When quizzed on the timing of a new Arsenal contract, the Frenchman grinned: “Hopefully, soon.”
Saliba’s current deal expires in June 2027. While the club have maintained a firm stance of instantly rejecting any and all offers for their talismanic centre back, this hasn’t stopped persistent links to Madrid. The Spanish giants have fostered a reputation for targeting contract hold-outs, laying the groundwork for a free transfer months and even years in advance.
This approach smoothed the way for Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave his boyhood club Liverpool, and could potentially lure Ibrahima Konaté down the same path. However, Saliba struck a decisive tone over the weekend.
Cornered by AFTV in the bowels the Singapore National Stadium after Arsenal’s 3–2 friendly victory over Newcastle United on Sunday, Saliba was asked about the prospect of a new deal. Crossing the fingers on his right hand and looking to the sky, the towering defender made his view on the situation clear.
Arsenal are expected to “accelerate” negotiations over a fresh contract for Saliba in the coming days and weeks, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Gunners are thought to be preparing an “important proposal” which will show their “ambition” in the face of Real Madrid’s admiring glances.
Saliba is reportedly in the second tier of earners at Arsenal, banking a similar sum to Bukayo Saka although below figures such as Declan Rice and Kai Havertz. Saka will also be out of contract in 2027 but, much like Saliba, is not thought to be entertaining a move elsewhere. “For me, I want to win and I want to win wearing this badge,” the England international beamed back in April. “I am really happy to be here.”
Saka’s teammate also has his sights set on silverware. When asked by AFTV what he was looking forward to in the upcoming season, Saliba let out of a puff of air. “Win everything,” he smiled. “The FA Cup, Champions League, Premier League, Carabao Cup. Hopefully.”