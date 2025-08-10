Winners and Losers From Benjamin Sesko’s Man Utd Transfer
Manchester United were tipped to sign an array of strikers this summer but have finally landed their new No.9.
Having witnessed targets Viktor Gyökeres and Hugo Ekitiké join rivals Arsenal and Liverpool respectively, the Red Devils turned to Benjamin Šeško to fill the enormous goalscoring void in Ruben Amorim’s squad.
Šeško’s arrival at Old Trafford has now been confirmed and supporters are beaming with excitement after landing one of Europe’s most highly rated strikers, but not all at Old Trafford will be excited by Šeško’s introduction.
Here are the winners and losers from Šeško’s transfer.
Winner: Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes called on Man Utd to sign more players after their recent 2–2 preseason friendly draw with Everton, and he will be delighted by Šeško’s switch to Old Trafford. The Portuguese international is easily the club’s most creative force but has often been left frustrated by the wastefulness of his teammates in the final third.
Only four players boasted a higher expected assists total than Fernandes in the Premier League last season—one of whom is his new peer Bryan Mbeumo—and nobody created more chances than Man Utd’s skipper in the division. He was, once again, the saving grace during a disappointing campaign for the Red Devils.
Having witnessed Man Utd’s forwards spurn chance after chance last term, Fernandes will be excited by the club’s acquisition of a clinical centre forward capable of burying the chances he creates. The Slovenia international managed 21 goals last term for Leipzig, more than Højlund and Zirkzee’s combined total of 17.
Losers: Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Højlund
The profligacy of the aforementioned Højlund and Zirkzee was one of the chief frustrations for Man Utd supporters last season. They managed a collective seven goals in the Premier League and offered very little in and out of possession, with the club’s desperation to sign a new No.9 birthed from the inefficiency of their strikers.
Šeško will expect to be an immediate starter in the Man Utd lineup and given Amorim only plays with one central striker, Højlund and Zirkzee will be relegated to the bench. With the Red Devils also missing out on European qualification of any description last term, the Dane and Dutchman’s minutes will be severely restricted.
Winners: Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha
Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha have been Man Utd’s blockbuster summer signings to date, with both helping improve the club’s meagre forward line. The duo are expected to feature in the two inside forward positions in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation, playing in behind a lone centre forward.
While the creativity of Man Utd’s new signings could still improve Højlund and Zirkzee’s output, the pair will be more excited by the possibility of featuring alongside Šeško. The 6’5 striker is a powerful presence and quick runner capable of entertaining centre backs, leaving plenty of space for Mbeumo and Cunha to operate in.
There were also discussions over whether or not either of the duo would be utilised as Man Utd’s No.9 next season given the struggles of the club’s current forwards, but Šeško’s move will allow the new recruits to play in their preferred roles instead.
Loser: Alexander Isak
Man Utd have managed to beat Newcastle United to Šeško despite the Magpies seeing a bid accepted for the Leipzig star, and the deal will have a significant knock-on effect in the striker merry-go-round.
Šeško was being lined up as a potential replacement for Alexander Isak should the wantaway Newcastle forward manage a move to Liverpool this summer, but Man Utd’s hijacking of the transfer means it’s even more unlikely that the Sweden international will end up at Anfield before the window slams shut.
Whether Isak will now accept his fate and be reintegrated into Eddie Howe’s team remains to be seen, but time is running out on any potential St. James’ Park exit.