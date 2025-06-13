Winners and Losers From Thomas Frank’s Tottenham Move: Unsettled Superstar Needs Convincing to Stay
After opting to part ways with the man who ended their 17-year trophy drought, Tottenham Hotspur have pivoted to Brentford’s Thomas Frank.
Spurs have been forced to pay a pretty penny to release the Dane from his contract in west London, but they’re seemingly convinced in Frank’s ability to build on ‘that night in Bilbao’ and return the proud north London club towards the top of the Premier League table after a woeful domestic performance in 2024–25.
There’s reason to be optimistic about Frank, who worked wonders with a plucky Brentford side that could constantly evolve, survive and thrive under his watch. The Dane has a knack for maximising what he has at his disposal, and there’s no denying that Spurs’ playing personnel is superior to what he was working with at the Gtech despite his new club’s 17th-place finish last season.
Frank must be excited to work with this group of players, and there are several squad members bound to thrive under his watch. However, a few may soon be longing for the return of the loveable Australian.
Here are the winners and losers of Thomas Frank’s Tottenham’s appointment—with focus on the playing squad.
Winners from Thomas Frank’s Tottenham Hotspur appointment
Archie Gray
Archie Gray was on the brink of joining Frank’s Brentford last summer before the move collapsed at the 11th hour due to a dispute over payment structure, allowing Spurs to swoop.
The teenager starred for Leeds United in the second tier and was poised to enjoy a serene start to life in the top flight, but unrelenting injury woes in defence forced Postecoglou to rely upon Gray in unfamilar roles. The Englishman lined up across Spurs’ backline last season but primarily functioned at centre-back while Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven nursed their lengthy setbacks.
Gray performed ever so admirably in tough circumstances during the middle of the season, and only played a bit-part role down the stretch while Postecoglou pursued Europa League glory.
There’s no denying Gray’s promise, and we’re yet to see the former Leeds starlet operate with any sort of rhythm from the base of midfield. Frank’s desire to sign the teenager last summer suggests that Gray is a player the Dane likes, and with questions over who’ll perform the deepest role in Spurs’ engine room next season, there’s scope for Gray to play a more significant role in his preferred position.
Pedro Porro
Postecoglou had an excellent record against Frank’s Brentford, and his side ended a four-game losing run in the league at the Gtech back in February, claiming a gritty 2–0 win which foreshadowed their continental success.
Speaking post-match, Frank spoke glowingly of the supposedly depleted Spurs team the Bees had succumbed to, and he described right-back Pedro Porro as “fantastic” and “Trent-ish”—referencing Real Madrid’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Porro was superb in Postecoglou’s first season but suffered from fatigue in Year 2. However, he came on strong down the stretch and excelled in the Europa League. He’s a pure footballer who does boast Alexander-Arnold-like passing abillities. Postecoglou was able to get a tune out of the Spaniard, but the full-back could reach new heights with Frank at the helm.
Frank won’t ask Porro to tuck infield and receive between the lines, instead instructing the Spaniard to hold the width and cross the ball as much as possible—maximising one of Porro’s standout traits. There’s a reason why Brentford ended 2024–25 with the most headed goals in the Premier League (14).
James Maddison
Maddison’s relationship with Postecoglou was undoubtedly strong, but the Englishman is bound to get along similarly well with the charismatic Dane. ‘Ange-ball’ was often reliant upon an on-song Maddison to pull the strings, and Frank is bound to hand the Englishman to keys to his creative department.
The former Brentford boss is a versatile coach capable of switching systems by the game. We saw Brentford adopt a 4-3-3 and a 3-5-2 under his tutelage before Mikkel Damsgaard’s increased prominence last season facilitated more of a 4-2-3-1.
Frank loves an engine room midfield, and Spurs are blessed with workhorses in abundance, but he also requires a lock-picker capable of connecting defence and attack in open space. Dejan Kulusevski is a strong ball carrier who could perform multiple roles for Frank, but Maddison is bound to be relied upon as Spurs’ key connector in midfield.
The Englishman recorded 16 Premier League goal contributions and another six in the Europa League. He should be emboldened by Damsgaard’s renaissance under Frank, as well as the runners at Spurs’ disposal.
Brennan Johnson
Moneyball Johnson did it again on the big occasion, and his scrappy finish in Bilbao will live perpetually in Tottenham Hotspur folklore.
Postecoglou’s emphasis on driven crosses and back-post arrivals helped Johnson to the most productive season of his career, and the winger finished 2024–25 as Spurs’ leading scorer. More often than not, the Welshman required just one or two touches to score, such was the nature of the chances presented to him.
Johnson evolved under Postecoglou, but many would suggest his all-around game never improved. While undeniably productive, he rarely took over games and would spend large portions of matches barely having an influence. However, that will change under Frank, who wanted him at Brentford before Spurs made their move.
The expert poacher will not operate as a touchline winger under Frank, with the Dane likely to use Johnson more central—either as an inside forward or part of a strike partnership. The Welshman is a distinct threat when running in behind, and his evolution as a goalscorer will be seized upon by the new manager.
Losers from Thomas Frank’s Tottenham Hotspur appointment
Yves Bissouma
There will be plenty of talk over Frank’s “no d---heads” policy when signing players, and assessments will be made as to whether this Spurs squad currently boasts any of the aforementioned type.
In truth, they don’t seem to have many—especially now Cristian Romero has mellowed out somewhat.
Yves Bissouma is no “d---head” but he is the most prone to an eyebrow-raising moment among the squad Frank’s inheriting—both on and off the field. The Mali international deserves plenty of credit for his attitude down the stretch last season when it seemed like Postecoglou had washed his hands with him following an erratic run of form in the new year.
Bissouma can be special on his day and he was brilliant during the semi-finals and final of the Europa League, but rarely since the first 10 games of Postecoglou’s tenure have we seen the very best of the midfielder. Despite his impressive end to 2024–25, Frank, given Bissouma’s wild fluctuations in performance levels, may view the midfielder as disposable.
Cristian Romero
Now, this hasn’t got anything to do with Frank. Romero would undoubtedly prosper under the new manager because, well, he’s one of Europe’s best centre-backs. He proved that during Spurs’ Europa League run.
The World Cup winner, however, was seemingly tight with the now-departed Postecoglou, and reports had emerged before Spurs’ big decision that Romero’s future was linked to the Australian’s. Romero served as Postecoglou’s vice-captain and he wore the armband for much of the Europa League final. The increased responsibility served Romero well.
With his compatriots at Atlético Madrid getting in his ear and a new manager at the helm in N17, Romero may fancy jumping ship this summer.
Frank has a big task on his hands if he’s to convince the defender to stay.
Son Heung-min
Son isn’t necessarily a ‘loser’ from Frank‘s appointment as such. This is more of a ‘what could’ve been...’ case.
The South Korean international has shown signs of slowing down over the past 18 months. While capable of vintage sequences of ruthless efficiency, such moments are dwindling in frequency.
Tactically, Frank would’ve adored Son in his prime—the player José Mourinho and Antonio Conte enjoyed as he tore the division up in tandem with Harry Kane. The dynamic established between the Spurs pair was similar to what Frank was able to facilitate between Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo, and, most recently, Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa.
Son was once the runner and finisher Frank craves, but the 32-year-old is no longer a phenomenon. He’s just another guy and at this stage of his career, Frank will likely get more out of Johnson and Mathys Tel in his frontline than the Spurs icon.