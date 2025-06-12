Thomas Frank Named New Tottenham Manager, Contract Length Confirmed
Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the appointment of Thomas Frank as their new manager.
Spurs made the controversial decision to sack Ange Postecoglou just weeks after the club’s Europa League triumph, arguing the European success could not make up for the team’s bitterly disappointing Premier League finish.
Sights were quickly set on Frank and, after tense negotiations with Brentford over the recruitment of his backroom staff, the Dane has now completed his switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium by putting pen to paper on a contract which runs until 2028.
“In Thomas we are appointing one of the most progressive and innovative head coaches within the game,” a statement read. “He has a proven track record in player and squad development and we look forward to him leading the team as we prepare for the season ahead.
”Thomas will be joined from Brentford by Justin Cochrane (First Team Assistant Coach), Chris Haslam (Head of Performance & First Team Assistant Coach) and Joe Newton (First Team Coach Analyst), with Andreas Georgson (First Team Assistant Coach) arriving from Manchester United.”
Brentford paid tribute to Frank, who first joined the club as an assistant back in 2016 before taking over the senior side two years later.
Director of football Phil Giles said: “It has been a pleasure working alongside Thomas. From the moment he replaced Dean Smith, he understood what we were trying to build and his wisdom, coaching ability and emotional intelligence have helped transform the club.
“There have been so many special moments with Thomas and nobody will ever forget the day at Wembley for the play-off final or that emotional first Premier League game against Arsenal.
“But it’s not just what you see on the pitch. He forged a special connection with our fans, helped develop and improve players, and was instrumental in implementing the culture that has seen Brentford go from strength to strength.
“However, just as when a player leaves, it provides an opportunity for someone else to come in and make their own impact.
“We will never forget Thomas, but now it is time to thank him and take the next steps in our journey with a new leader who we believe can be just as successful and influential.”