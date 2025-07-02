SI

Women’s Euro 2025: When Are the Lionesses Playing?

Everything you need to know about England’s schedule at this summer's UEFA European Women’s Championship in Switzerland.

England manager Sarina Wiegman will lead the Lionesses in their Euro 2025 opener against France.
England is the reigning UEFA Women’s European champions, after lifting the trophy for the first time when it hosted the tournament in 2022.

Now the Lionesses have to do something they’ve never done before: defend a title.

It won’t be easy for England. Drawn into Group D at Euro 2025, alongside France, the Netherlands, and Wales, the Lionesses’ journey to the final is set to be one of the most difficult if they are to compete for the trophy on July 27 in Basel, Switzerland.

Sports Illustrated has mapped out England’s group stage schedule and potential path to the final should Sarina Wiegman’s team advance that far.

England’s schedule for Euro 2025

Group D

England vs. France, Matchday One

  • Location: Zurich, Switzerland
  • Stadium: Stadion Letzigrund
  • Date: Saturday, July 5
  • Kickoff time: 3 p.m. ET / noon PT / 8 p.m. BST
  • How to watch: FOX / VIX (US), ITV / ITVX (UK) / TSN4 (Canada)

England vs. Netherlands, Matchday Two

  • Location: Zurich, Switzerland
  • Stadium: Stadion Letzigrund
  • Date: Wednesday, July 9
  • Kickoff time:  Noon ET / 9:00 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST
  • How to watch: FOX / VIX (US), BBC ONE / iPlayer (UK) / TSN4 (Canada)

England vs. Wales, Matchday Three

  • Location: St. Gallen, Switzerland
  • Stadium: Arena St. Gallen
  • Date: Sunday, July 13
  • Kickoff time: 3 p.m. ET / noon PT / 8 p.m. BST
  • How to watch: FOX / VIX (US), ITV1 / ITVX (UK) / TSN2 (Canada)

If England finish second in Group D

  • Location: Zurich, Switzerland
  • Stadium: Stadion Letzigrund
  • Date: Thursday, July 17
  • Kickoff time:  3 p.m. ET / noon PT / 8 p.m. BST
  • How to watch: FOX / VIX (US), BBC / ITV (UK) / TSN2 (Canada)

If England finish top of Group D

  • Location: Basel, Switzerland
  • Stadium: St. Jakob-Park
  • Date: Saturday, July 19
  • Kickoff time:  3 p.m. ET / noon PT / 8 p.m. BST
  • How to watch: FOX / VIX (US), BBC / ITV (UK) / TSN2 (Canada)

England’s potential semifinals

  • Location: Geneva, Switzerland
  • Stadium: Stade de Genève
  • Date: Tuesday, July 22
  • Kickoff time:  3 p.m. ET / noon PT / 8 p.m. BST
  • How to watch: FOX / VIX (US), BBC / ITV (UK) / TSN2 (Canada)
  • Location: Zurich, Switzerland
  • Stadium: Stadion Letzigrund
  • Date: Wednesday, July 23
  • Kickoff time:  3 p.m. ET / noon PT / 8 p.m. BST
  • How to watch: FOX / VIX (US), BBC / ITV (UK) / TSN2 (Canada)

Euro 2025 Final

  • Location: Basel, Switzerland
  • Stadium: St. Jakob-Park
  • Date: Sunday, July 27
  • Kickoff time:  Noon p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST
  • How to watch: FOX / VIX (US), BBC / ITV (UK) / TSN (Canada)
