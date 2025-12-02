SI

World Cup Group Stage Mock Draw 2.0: USMNT Land Past Finalists in Big Test

Mauricio Pochettino’s squad could make a splash next summer after a strong end to 2025.

Max Mallow

The USMNT have the quality in their squad to do damage.
The USMNT have the quality in their squad to do damage. / Robin Alam/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

A new simulation of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage draw handed the U.S. men’s national team an immediate challenge, while the other two host nations, Mexico and Canada, could also be in for difficult games.

The official World Cup group stage draw takes place on Friday, with supporters from around the world preparing to learn the fates of their country. 42 of the 48 participants are confirmed, and they will learn their first three opponents for the tournament when the draw takes place—those still to contest the playoffs in March will also know what awaits them should they get through.

All countries heading to North America next summer are hopeful of avoiding one thing: the dreaded group of death.

And a new mock draw conducted by Sports Illustrated has handed Mauricio Pochettino and his USMNT side a difficult, yet manageable route through to the knockout stages.

USMNT Simulated Group Stage Draw

USMNT
Three USMNT players opened their accounts with the national team against Uruguay in a push to make the 2026 roster. / John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Group D

USA

Croatia

Tunisia

New Zealand

The U.S. is joined by Croatia, Tunisia and New Zealand in Group D.

Led by Luka Modrić, Croatia would represent a difficult challenge early in the tournament. On the flipside, it could be the perfect test to see how prepared the USMNT truly is. Croatia finished third and second respectively at the last two World Cups and can never be counted out.

As far as marquee matchups go, Christian Pulisic battling his AC Milan teammate would certainly meet the criteria.

Pochettino and his men would likely fancy their chances of at least finishing second if they draw Tunisia and New Zealand. The former failed to advance past the group stage in 2018 and 2022, while the latter have qualified for their first World Cup since 2010.

The Croatia game would probably determine who tops Group D.

Full 2026 World Cup Group Stage Simulation

World Cup
The World Cup draw takes place in December. / FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images

Here are the rest of the groups from the latest Sports Illustrated simulation ahead of the real thing:

Mexico Handed Difficult Road

Javier Aguirre
Javier Aguirre has experienced plenty of criticism in his three stints as Mexico’s manager. / Omar Vega/Getty Images

Group A

Mexico

Colombia

Scotland

Jordan

Host nation Mexico is drawn against Colombia, Scotland and Jordan—a difficult group that threatens El Tri’s chances of advancing to the bracket.

Colombia will be led by Bayern Munich star Luis Díaz, hoping to go one step further than a runner-up finish in the 2024 Copa América. Scotland features established talents like Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay and Kieran Tierney. Given the nature of their last-minute qualification, Scotland will be relishing their opportunity to perform next summer.

A win against Jordan, a first-time qualifier, could see Mexico through as a third-place team. A draw could bring their tournament to an early end.

Canada Face Uphill Battle to Qualify

Jesse Marsch looking to the side.
Jesse Marsch leads Canada next summer. / James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Group B

Canada

Morocco

Saudi Arabia

Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina

Canada’s simulated opponents include Morocco, Saudi Arabia and an undetermined playoff team—Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Morocco looks to improve on their fourth place finish from 2022, while Saudi Arabia notably pulled off the upset of that tournament beating Argentina in the group stage.

Whoever joins the Group B field would massively influence the third host nation’s chances of advancing. If it’s Italy, Canada could be eliminated from the group stage. The other three wouldn’t necessarily be walks in the park either.

Lionel Messi Primed for World Cup Repeat

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi looks to win a second straight World Cup with Argentina. / Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Group C

Argentina

Australia

South Africa

Haiti

Argentina would be licking their lips if this is their group next summer.

The reigning World Cup champions would, barring some catastrophic occurrence, be heavily favored to top this group. Given Argentina wouldn’t meet Spain, the other tournament favorite, until the final based on the group stage draw rules, Lionel Messi could be primed for a Hollywood ending to his international career.

Ronaldo Chases History

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed the 2026 World Cup will be his last. / Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Group E

Portugal

Iran

Panama

Cabo Verde

The World Cup is often used as the one trophy against Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary career. He might not need to win it, at least in his mind, but adding the most prestigious international honor to his cabinet would certainly reignite the greatest of all time debate.

Portugal was drawn against Iran, Panama and Cabo Verde. If this group comes to light, Ronaldo should top this group all things considered.

Germany Face Immediate Tests

Julian Nagelsmann
Julian Nagelsmann has a lot to prove as Germany boss. / Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Group F

Germany

Uruguay

Qatar

Ghana

Germany, on paper, have the talent to go deep in 2026, although lifting the trophy might be one step too far forJulian Nagelsmann right now. But simulated opponents in Uruguay and Ghana would offer litmus tests straight away. If they top their group, Die Mannschaft could be in for a memorable summer.

On the other hand, unfavorable results could doom the 2014 winners to a third-place finish and a difficult knockout stage run.

The Group of Death

Erling Haaland celebrating.
How far can Erling Haaland take his country in 2026? / Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Group G

Brazil

Senegal

Norway

Ukraine, Sweden, Poland or Albania

Brazil, Senegal and Norway would already represent the group of death at any World Cup. Throw Ukraine, Sweden or Poland into the mix and you’ve got the most exciting matches of the opening round.

This proposed group is full of star talents like Vinicius Junior, Sadio Mane, Erling Haaland and more. If Sweden joins, then there’s Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres. Poland would introduce Robert Lewandowski in likely his final World Cup ever.

It’s near impossible to predict how this group would play out, but have popcorn on standby if it becomes reality.

Netherlands Want Revenge

Virgil van Dijk with his Netherlands teammates
Netherlands is loaded with talent. / ANP/Getty Images

Group H

Netherlands

Japan

Paraguay

Denmark, North Macedonia, Czechia or Republic of Ireland

The Netherlands nearly upset eventual winners Argentina in 2022 losing on penalties. Wout Weghorst’s heroics in extra time only delayed elimination and the Oranje will be eager to prove themselves in North America.

Japan, Paraguay and a playoff team of either Denmark, North Macedonia, Czechia or the Republic of Ireland certainly offer a talented side like Netherlands the platform to top their group and go on a run.

Mbappe Seeks Second World Cup in Eight Years

Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé has played in the last two World Cup finals. / Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Group I

France

Austria

Algeria

Curaçao

It’s Didier Deschamps’s last go at the World Cup with France in 2026. Les Bleus nearly became the first team since Brazil in 1958 and 1962 to win consecutive World Cups, losing to Argentina in the 2022 final in a tense penalty shootout.

France remain one of the most talented, if not the most talented team on paper heading in 2026. Given the emotional nature of Deschamps’s final tournament, France should not be overlooked as a potential winner.

Yamal Chases World Cup Glory

Lamine Yamal
Lamine Yamal made Euros history at 16 years old. / Stu Forster/Getty Images

Group J

Spain

Switzerland

Egypt

Iraq, Bolivia or Suriname

Lamine Yamal knows very well if he helps Spain win a World Cup next summer he could become the youngest Ballon d’Or winner of all time. The Barcelona prodigy is already a superstar at the club and national team levels and Spain are absolutely loaded with talent.

The Euro 2024 winners are a favorite to go all the way next summer, with a simulated group of Switzerland, Egypt and one of Iraq, Bolivia or Suriname offering important tests along the way.

Are England for Real?

Harry Kane
Harry Kane is in unbelievable form ahead of the World Cup. / Visionhaus/Getty Images

Group K

England

Ecuador

Uzbekistan

DR Congo, New Caledonia or Jamaica

Thomas Tuchel was brought in to take England one step further than Sir Gareth Southgate’s iterations of the Three Lions.

Back-to-back runner-up finishes at the Euros, combined with a quarterfinal exit in Qatar, have the country believing football could truly be coming home.

Ecuador would be England’s toughest test here. That game could easily determine who finishes top in Group K, while Uzbekistan and a playoff side of either DR Congo, New Caledonia or Jamaica hope they can amass enough points to move on as a third-place team.

Another Group of Death? Sign Us Up

Belgium home shirt
Belgium’s red, black and yellow feature prominently on their new home shirt. / adidas

Group L

Belgium

South Korea

Ivory Coast

Türkiye, Romania, Slovakia or Kosovo

Group L could easily be tagged as another group of death.

Belgium’s golden generation might not have the silverware it hoped to conquer, but there are still heaps of talent in the squad. South Korea and Son Heung-min will likely have a massive following throughout the tournament given how the latter exploded onto the MLS scene with LAFC.

If Türkiye joins Ivory Coast and company, fans won’t want to miss out on Group L. If it’s Romania, Slovakia or Kosovo, predicting who advances might be a little easier.

Published
Max Mallow
MAX MALLOW

Max Mallow is an associate editor for Sports Illustrated, primarily working on the SI FC brand.

