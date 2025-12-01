Road to World Cup 2026: USMNT’s Five Best Players of the Week—Ranked
The countdown to the 2026 World Cup is well and truly on for U.S men’s national team manager Mauricio Pochettino and his coaching staff, and the Argentine’s data analysts will have been hard at work after another week of exhilarating action around the globe.
Only 26 players can punch their ticket onto USMNT’s roster, with competition for places as fierce as they’ve ever been, and Friday’s World Cup draw is only going to add to the excitement of potentially playing at a home tournament.
Those on the periphery will be working the hardest to get into Pochettino’s plans, but no player will take their place on the USMNT’s roster for granted—which is potentially why we saw some big-name stars step up this past weekend to deliver in spectacular fashion.
Here, Sports Illustrated ranks the top five performances from around the globe.
5. Mark McKenzie (Toulouse)
It was a backs to the wall job for Mark McKenzie and his Toulouse teammates on Saturday afternoon, with the USMNT defender’s side expected to struggle against Champions League participants Marseille.
Toulouse were on the back foot throughout, maintaining just 21% possession, but they dug out a valiant point in stoppage time as McKenzie, playing as part of a back three that transitioned into a five more often than not, set up Santiago Hidalgo for a dramatic equalizer.
The surprise assist added to an impressive slate of five clearances, three blocks and two duels won for McKenzie—a stoic showing that left Marseille ruing a missed opportunity to go top of Ligue 1.
4. Tim Weah (Marseille)
Tim Weah played the full 90 minutes of Marseille’s clash with Toulouse, but it was his showing in the midweek Champions League fixture against Newcastle United that earns him a place among the best performers of the week.
The versatile fullback provided the assist for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 50th-minute winner against the Magpies, capping a well-rounded outing that saw Weah create four chances, complete 93% of his 46 attempted passes and successfully perform seven defensive contributions—including four clearances.
He also covered plenty of ground, totaling 10.4km (per FotMob) and was clocked with a top speed of 32.7 km/h.
3. Tyler Adams (AFC Bournemouth)
One of the most outrageous goals of the weekend came away from midfielder Tyler Adams—a player who had only recently broken his Premier League goalscoring duck.
With Bournemouth already leading 1–0 at a rain-soaked Sunderland, Adams charged away on the counterattack and advanced into the home team’s half at pace with the ball at his feet, before lifting his head to spot goalkeeper Robin Roefs way off his line.
He then looped a stunningly executed lob over the Dutchman’s head from all of 47.4 yards—only former USMNT goalkeeper Tim Howard has ever scored from further out after his unbelievable wind-assisted goal for Everton against Bolton Wanderers in 2012.
Sadly for Adams and Bourmemouth, their 2–0 lead evaporated and they came out on the wrong side of a 3–2 defeat—not the way the central midfielder would have wanted to celebrate just his ninth goal for club and country from 350 appearances.
2. Weston McKennie (Juventus)
Juventus needed a morale boost after three straight draws under new manager Luciano Spalletti and they got one with a last-gasp 3–2 Champions League win over Norway’s Bodø/Glimt.
After falling behind early in the match, Juventus tied the game at one goal apiece in the 48th minute through Loïs Openda, before Weston McKennie scored his first goal of the season to put the Italian side up 2–1 in the 59th minute.
Despite the Norwegians tying the game up in the 87th minute, Juventus were able to sneak out with all three points thanks to a stoppage-time winner from another Concacaf star—Canada’s Jonathan David.
McKennie also won the most duels in the match with nine, created three chances and followed up the positive performance with another good showing in Juve’s 2–1 win over Cagliari.
1. Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven)
Ricardo Pepi played just once for the USMNT in the calendar year of 2025—but it’s fair to say the 22-year-old is doing everything in his power to earn a spot in Pochettino’s World Cup plans.
Pepi took his season’s tally to five goals in all competitions, scoring in the 3–0 Eredivisie win over Volendam, but it was the sheer brilliance of his goal that will make Pochettino sit up and take notice.
With the ball dropping over his shoulder, Pepi executed a sublime overhead kick to make it 2–0 after just 24 minutes—the perfect way to build on his sixth minute assist for Joey Veerman’s opener.
He didn’t look too surprised by what he’d done when he got up to celebrate—though anything may be possible for a player who netted 17 goals last season and has a decent scoring record for USMNT in his career to date (13 in 34 appearances).