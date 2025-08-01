‘Over the Moon’—Wrexham Announce Arrival of England International
Wrexham have announced the signing of former England international Conor Coady in the latest instalment of a record-breaking transfer window for the Welsh outfit.
After unexpectedly winning promotion to the Championship, England’s second tier, last season, the Dragons have embarked upon an extensive squad overhaul. The club’s transfer record has already been broken twice over, first with the arrival of Liberato Cacace from Empoli (£2.2 million, $2.9 million) which was swiftly followed by Lewis O’Brien’s £3 million ($4 million) move. An ultimately unsuccessful approach for former Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen was another example of Wrexham’s ambition.
Coady’s arrival from Leicester City, who dropped out of the Premier League last season, is expected to cost £2 million ($2.6 million).
“I’m over the moon,” the center back beamed to club media. “It’s a special day, I’ll be honest. We’ve all seen what the club has done over the past few years and for me to join is really special and I can’t wait to meet the boys and get started.”
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson added: “We're delighted to welcome Conor to the club. He’s a player who has experience in the Premier League and Championship and will be a great addition to the squad.”
Coady has twice won the Championship title. After operating in the heart of defence for Nuno Espírito Santo’s revered Wolverhampton Wanderers side which romped to glory in 2018, the 32-year-old helped Leicester return to England’s top flight in 2023–24. Coady featured 22 times for the Foxes as they were dumped out of the Premier League last season.
Matty James and James McClean are the only members of the current squad to have racked up more Championship minutes across their careers than the experienced Coady.
Wrexham’s recruitment this summer has been a blend of the reliable professionals towards the end of their career, such as Coady, and exciting young talent. 27-year-old Welsh striker Nathan Broadhead fits somewhere in the middle of that spectrum and has been tipped to become the club’s next recruit. BBC Sport claim that the Ipswich Town forward would cost Wrexham £7.5 million ($9.9 million), more than double the existing high watermark set by O’Brien.