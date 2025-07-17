Report: Wrexham Set to Break Transfer Record for Serie A Star
Wrexham have reportedly completed a deal for Empoli’s Liberato Cacace for what is understood to be a club-record transfer fee.
After securing their third promotion in as many seasons, the Red Dragons are gearing up for their first EFL Championship campaign in 43 years. The level of competition awaiting Wrexham prompted the club to make several major changes this summer, including the release of eight players.
The oldest club in Wales bid farewell to Steven Fletcher, Mark Howard, Jordan Davies, Sam Dalby and four academy players back in May. Fan-favourite Paul Mullin also will not take part in the Red Dragons’ second-tier run after joining Wigan Athletic on loan.
The departures paved the way for the club to sign former Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward and Plymouth Argyle forward Ryan Hardie. Wrexham have also now zeroed in on their next signing.
According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Cacace is headed to Wales for a club-record fee of €2.5 million (£2.2 million; $2.9 million), plus bonuses. The transfer, which is reportedly a “done deal”, will see the 24-year-old permanently join Wrexham ahead of the 2025–26 season.
The fee beats out the previous club record held by Sam Smith’s €2.4 million (£2.1 million; $2.8 million) transfer from Reading at the start of the year. The striker played an instrumental role in Wrexham’s second-place League One finish, bagging seven goals in 19 appearances.
Wrexham will hope Cacace’s transfer turns out to be as successful as Smith’s. The New Zealand international is a versatile player that can play almost anywhere on the pitch. Cacace has featured as an attacking midfielder, left wing-back, left back and even center back across his appearances for both club and country.
In three-and-a-half seasons at Empoli, Cacace made 93 appearances across all competitions. The 24-year-old started just about every game for the Italian outfit last season, but he could not prevent the Serie A club from relegation.