Wrexham Announce International Preseason Tour Destination
Wrexham are headed back on an international tour this summer after their historic third consecutive promotion.
After touring the United States and Canada for the last two preseasons, the Red Dragons are on their way to Australia and New Zealand. The Wrexham Down Under Tour kicks off in July and features matches against Melbourne Victory, Sydney FC and Wellington Phoenix.
“From the very beginning, we wanted to help make Wrexham a globally recognized team, town and brand," said Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds in a club statement.
"We could not be more excited to bring the Red Dragons to Australia and New Zealand, and we are particularly proud that this announcement features neither a Men at Work or Hugh Jackman joke. The latter of which took maturity and tremendous restraint. We’re proud of Ryan. Of course, we make no promises going forward.”
The announcement comes just three weeks after Wrexham did the impossible. After being stuck in the National League for 15 years, the Red Dragons became the first team in history to secure back-to-back-back promotions in England's top five football divisions. The historic run most recently saw the club clinch direct promotion to the EFL Championship.
While the Red Dragons, along with Phil Parkinson, Reynolds, McElhenney and the entire city of Wrexham, are still celebrating their most recent promotion, the team will be eager to get back on the pitch against the top A-League sides to prepare for their first Championship campaign in 43 years.
Wrexham Down Under Tour Matches and Dates
Check out Wrexham's full list of preseason matches in Australia and New Zealand below.
Date
Opponent
Location
Friday, June 11
Melbourne Victory
Marvel Stadium—Melbourne, AUS
Tuesday, July 15
Sydney FC
Allianz Stadium—Sydney, AUS
Saturday, July 19
Wellington Phoenix
Sky Stadium—Wellington, NZ
Fans can purchase tickets to the two matches in Australia here. Tickets for the final match of the Wrexham Down Under Tour in New Zealand are available here.