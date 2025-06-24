Wrexham Cult Hero Leaves Club in Shock Loan Deal, Ryan Reynolds Pens Emotional Farewell
Wrexham fan favourite Paul Mullin has joined Wigan Athletic on loan ahead of the 2025–26 season, leaving co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney mourning life without a club legend.
In the years since Mullin transferred to the oldest club in Wales in 2021, the striker became the face of the team. He scored 110 goals in 172 appearances en-route to the Red Dragons’ historic three consecutive promotions.
After four years in a red shirt, though, Mullin is now headed to Wigan. The forward will stay and compete in League One, while Wrexham embarks on their first Championship campaign in 43 years.
The loan deal comes after Mullin, whose best seasons were at lower levels—in League Two and the National League—fell down the pecking order in Phil Parkinson’s squad. The manager preferred Jay Rodriguez, Sam Smith and Steven Fletcher to lead his attack over the 30-year-old. Fletcher has since been released, but Ryan Hardie has now come in from Plymouth Argyle.
Mullin made just 32 appearances across all competitions in 2024–25, a career low for the Englishman in his time at Wrexham. He also recorded just nine starts and three goals in the Red Dragons’ successful League One campaign, compared to 24 goals in League Two the season before, and 38 in the National League the year before that.
Despite Mullin’s lack of minutes last season, his departure comes as a surprise given his standing within the club. Reynolds took to social media to bid farewell to the player that once appeared alongside him in Deadpool & Wolverine.
“I can’t imagine seeing Mulls on loan and in another kit,” Reynolds shared. “We wouldn’t be where we are without his heart, skill and work ethic. We love you.”
McElhenney also wrote, “There is only one Super Paul Mullin.”
As Mullin begins a new chapter at Wigan, Wrexham will hope to continue their ascent up the English football pyramid and eventually earn a place in the Premier League as soon as possible.