Wrexham’s First 5 Games in 2025–26 Championship
Wrexham are edging closer to their first outing in England’s second tier since 1981–82 and they now know their fixture list for the upcoming campaign.
After three successive promotions following investment from acting duo Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, Wrexham know they are within striking distance of the Premier League, but will first have to navigate one of world football’s most fiercely competitive divisions.
Making a fast start is of paramount importance to the Red Dragons, who will be desperate to hit the ground running. Their first five fixtures provide them with an almighty test, though.
Wrexham’s First Five 2025–26 Championship Fixtures
Wrexham couldn’t have received a much trickier fixture to kick off their campaign. Phil Parkinson and his players will be nervous for their opening clash with recently relegated Southampton, travelling to St Mary’s Stadium for an intriguing duel. Highly-rated and newly-appointed Saints manager Will Still will be keen to debut with a victory in a fixture that, to be honest, neither side will be entirely confident heading into.
Wrexham’s second Championship fixture offers them their first home clash. The Red Dragons welcome West Bromwich Albion to the Racecourse Ground in front of an intimidating crowd, but it’s another challenging battle. West Brom narrowly missed out on a play-off place last season and will expect to be in the mix again this season, with Ryan Mason now in charge of the Baggies.
Another home encounter lies in wait the following weekend as Sheffield Wednesday make the trip to the Racecourse Ground. The two sides haven’t met since 2006 but will lock horns on August 23, with the Owls having finished mid-table last term. Wednesday’s Danny Röhl will be seeking to build on the impressive foundations he’s laid in Yorkshire.
A staple Championship opponent, Wrexham then travel to Millwall to close out August. Another side who nearly qualified for the play-offs last season, the Lions will pose Parkinson’s men a stern test, with Alex Neil having guided them to an eighth-place finish after taking over midway though 2024–25.
The September international break will then offer Wrexham a breather and things get slightly simpler when they return. Playing their first team who finished in the bottom half of last season’s Championship, they host Queens Park Rangers on September 13. Still, the Hoops will pose a significant threat under new manager Julien Stéphan, who has coached Ligue 1’s Rennes and Strasbourg previously.
Date & Kick-Off Time (BST)
Opponent
09 August—12:30
Southampton (A)
16 August—15:00
West Bromwich Albion (H)
23 August—15:00
Sheffield Wednesday (H)
30 August—15:00
Millwall (A)
13 September—15:00
Queens Park Rangers (H)