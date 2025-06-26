SI

Wrexham's Championship Fixtures: 2025–26 Schedule Announced, Tough Start Awaits

Wrexham start the second-tier season with a devilishly difficult fixture away from home.

Tom Gott

Wrexham are back in England’s second tier.
Wrexham are back in England’s second tier. / IMAGO/PA Images

Three consecutive promotions led Wrexham back to England’s second tier for the first time in 43 years, and they will begin the 2025–26 Championship season with a daunting away trip to Southampton.

Backed by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Wrexham have enjoyed a record-breaking three seasons, the last of which saw them win the race for League One’s second automatic promotion spot behind title winners Birmingham City.

The two old foes will first do battle in October, before which Wrexham go up against the likes of West Bromwich Albion, Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall.

After their opening day meeting with Southampton, Wrexham only need to wait a few weeks for a game against another relegated Premier League side. A trip to Leicester City is on the cards for September, with Ipswich Town booked in two months later.

All eyes will be on the all-Welsh affair with Swansea City, who will host the first meeting between the two sides in December. The Swans are due at the Racecourse in March.

Wrexham will host Middlesbrough on the final day of the season, when they will hope to be right in the mix for yet another promotion, this time up to the Premier League.

*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Championship game throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change. All kick-off times stated follow British Summer Time (BST).

August

Date / Time

Fixture

9 August—12:30

Southampton v Wrexham

16 August—15:00

Wrexham v West Brom

23 August—15:00

Wrexham v Sheffield Wednesday

30 August—15:00

Millwall v Wrexham

September

Date / Time

Fixture

13 September—15:00

Wrexham v QPR

20 September—15:00

Norwich v Wrexham

27 September—15:00

Wrexham v Derby

30 September—19:45

Leicester v Wrexham

October

Date / Time

Fixture

4 October—15:00

Wrexham v Birmingham

18 October—15:00

Stoke v Wrexham

22 October—19:45

Wrexham v Oxford

25 October—15:00

Middlesbrough v Wrexham

November

Date / Time

Fixture

1 November—15:00

Wrexham v Coventry

5 November—19:45

Portsmouth v Wrexham

8 November—15:00

Wrexham v Charlton

22 November—15:00

Ipswich v Wrexham

26 November —19:45

Wrexham v Bristol City

29 November—15:00

Wrexham v Blackburn

December

Date / Time

Fixture

6 December—15:00

Preston v Wrexham

10 December—19:45

Hull v Wrexham

13 December—15:00

Wrexham v Watford

20 December—15:00

Swansea v Wrexham

26 December—15:00

Wrexham v Sheffield United

29 December—19:45

Wrexham v Preston

January

Date / Time

Fixture

1 January—15:00

Blackburn v Wrexham

4 January—15:00

Derby v Wrexham

17 January—15:00

Wrexham v Norwich

20 January—19:45

Wrexham v Leicester

24 January—15:00

QPR v Wrexham

31 January—15:00

Sheffield Wednesday v Wrexham

February

Date / Time

Fixture

7 February—15:00

Wrexham v Millwall

14 February—15:00

Bristol City v Wrexham

21 February—15:00

Wrexham v Ipswich

24 February—19:45

Wrexham v Portsmouth

28 February—15:00

Charlton v Wrexham

March

Date / Time

Fixture

7 March—15:00

Watford v Wrexham

10 March—19:45

Wrexham v Hull

14 March—15:00

Wrexham v Swansea

21 March—15:00

Sheffield United v Wrexham

April

Date / Time

Fixture

3 April—15:00

West Brom v Wrexham

6 April—15:00

Wrexham v Southampton

11 April—15:00

Birmingham v Wrexham

18 April—15:00

Wrexham v Stoke

21 April—19:45

Oxford v Wrexham

25 April—15:00

Coventry v Wrexham

May

Date / Time

Fixture

2 May—12:30

Wrexham v Middlesbrough

READ THE LATEST WREXHAM NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

manual

Published |Modified
Tom Gott
TOM GOTT

Tom Gott is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. A lifelong Chelsea fan and academy football enthusiast, he spends far too much time on Football Manager.

Home/Soccer