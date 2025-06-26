Wrexham's Championship Fixtures: 2025–26 Schedule Announced, Tough Start Awaits
Three consecutive promotions led Wrexham back to England’s second tier for the first time in 43 years, and they will begin the 2025–26 Championship season with a daunting away trip to Southampton.
Backed by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Wrexham have enjoyed a record-breaking three seasons, the last of which saw them win the race for League One’s second automatic promotion spot behind title winners Birmingham City.
The two old foes will first do battle in October, before which Wrexham go up against the likes of West Bromwich Albion, Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall.
After their opening day meeting with Southampton, Wrexham only need to wait a few weeks for a game against another relegated Premier League side. A trip to Leicester City is on the cards for September, with Ipswich Town booked in two months later.
All eyes will be on the all-Welsh affair with Swansea City, who will host the first meeting between the two sides in December. The Swans are due at the Racecourse in March.
Wrexham will host Middlesbrough on the final day of the season, when they will hope to be right in the mix for yet another promotion, this time up to the Premier League.
*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Championship game throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change. All kick-off times stated follow British Summer Time (BST).
August
Date / Time
Fixture
9 August—12:30
Southampton v Wrexham
16 August—15:00
Wrexham v West Brom
23 August—15:00
Wrexham v Sheffield Wednesday
30 August—15:00
Millwall v Wrexham
September
Date / Time
Fixture
13 September—15:00
Wrexham v QPR
20 September—15:00
Norwich v Wrexham
27 September—15:00
Wrexham v Derby
30 September—19:45
Leicester v Wrexham
October
Date / Time
Fixture
4 October—15:00
Wrexham v Birmingham
18 October—15:00
Stoke v Wrexham
22 October—19:45
Wrexham v Oxford
25 October—15:00
Middlesbrough v Wrexham
November
Date / Time
Fixture
1 November—15:00
Wrexham v Coventry
5 November—19:45
Portsmouth v Wrexham
8 November—15:00
Wrexham v Charlton
22 November—15:00
Ipswich v Wrexham
26 November —19:45
Wrexham v Bristol City
29 November—15:00
Wrexham v Blackburn
December
Date / Time
Fixture
6 December—15:00
Preston v Wrexham
10 December—19:45
Hull v Wrexham
13 December—15:00
Wrexham v Watford
20 December—15:00
Swansea v Wrexham
26 December—15:00
Wrexham v Sheffield United
29 December—19:45
Wrexham v Preston
January
Date / Time
Fixture
1 January—15:00
Blackburn v Wrexham
4 January—15:00
Derby v Wrexham
17 January—15:00
Wrexham v Norwich
20 January—19:45
Wrexham v Leicester
24 January—15:00
QPR v Wrexham
31 January—15:00
Sheffield Wednesday v Wrexham
February
Date / Time
Fixture
7 February—15:00
Wrexham v Millwall
14 February—15:00
Bristol City v Wrexham
21 February—15:00
Wrexham v Ipswich
24 February—19:45
Wrexham v Portsmouth
28 February—15:00
Charlton v Wrexham
March
Date / Time
Fixture
7 March—15:00
Watford v Wrexham
10 March—19:45
Wrexham v Hull
14 March—15:00
Wrexham v Swansea
21 March—15:00
Sheffield United v Wrexham
April
Date / Time
Fixture
3 April—15:00
West Brom v Wrexham
6 April—15:00
Wrexham v Southampton
11 April—15:00
Birmingham v Wrexham
18 April—15:00
Wrexham v Stoke
21 April—19:45
Oxford v Wrexham
25 April—15:00
Coventry v Wrexham
May
Date / Time
Fixture
2 May—12:30
Wrexham v Middlesbrough