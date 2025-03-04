Wrexham Standings: EFL League One Table After 34 Games
Wrexham's 0–1 victory over Huddersfield Town helped the Red Dragons maintain their position in the League One standings with just 12 matches left.
As the 2024–25 League One season winds down, Wrexham are closer than ever before to a third promotion in as many years. Phil Parkinson's men can automatically secure their spot in the EFL Championship so long as they finish in the top two of the League One standings, and they took a giant step toward that goal on Tuesday night.
After stumbling at the weekend against Bolton, the Red Dragons bounced back against Huddersfield Town. Another late goal from Steven Fletcher secured all three points for Wrexham and keeps the oldest club in Wales firmly in the race atop the table.
Here's a look at the top six in the EFL League One table after Wrexham completed their 34th game this season.
Place
Team
Points
Games Played
1
Birmingham City
76
33
2
Wycombe Wanderers
67
34
3
Wrexham
65
34
4
Stockport County
61
35
5
Charlton
59
34
6
Huddersfield Town
58
35
As it stands, Wrexham must compete in the League One playoffs to earn a spot in the Championship. They remain two points behind Wycombe Wanderers in third place with 34 matches played. The two sides are set to clash on Mar. 15 and the result could ultimately decide Wrexham's fate.
Bolton, meanwhile, completed the biggest upset of the matchday with their 3–1 victory over Birmingham City. The league-leaders suffered their first defeat in six matches. Still, Birmingham's nine-point lead atop the table gives them plenty of breathing room, especially since they have a game in hand.
Wrexham's Next Five Games
- Wrexham vs. Rotherham United (H): Saturday, Mar. 8, 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Reading vs. Wrexham (A): Tuesday, Mar. 11, 3:45 p.m. ET/8:45 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Wycombe Wanderers vs. Wrexham (A): Saturday, Mar. 15, 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Wrexham vs. Stockport County (H): Saturday, Mar. 22, 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Exeter City vs. Wrexham (A): Saturday, Mar. 29, 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT (League One)