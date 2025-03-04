SI

Wrexham Standings: EFL League One Table After 34 Games

The Red Dragons could not improve their spot in the EFL League One standings despite their victory against Huddersfield Town.

Wrexham hope to earn promotion to the EFL Championship.
Wrexham hope to earn promotion to the EFL Championship.

Wrexham's 0–1 victory over Huddersfield Town helped the Red Dragons maintain their position in the League One standings with just 12 matches left.

As the 2024–25 League One season winds down, Wrexham are closer than ever before to a third promotion in as many years. Phil Parkinson's men can automatically secure their spot in the EFL Championship so long as they finish in the top two of the League One standings, and they took a giant step toward that goal on Tuesday night.

After stumbling at the weekend against Bolton, the Red Dragons bounced back against Huddersfield Town. Another late goal from Steven Fletcher secured all three points for Wrexham and keeps the oldest club in Wales firmly in the race atop the table.

Here's a look at the top six in the EFL League One table after Wrexham completed their 34th game this season.

Wrexham Standings: EFL League One Table After 34 Games

Place

Team

Points

Games Played

1

Birmingham City

76

33

2

Wycombe Wanderers

67

34

3

Wrexham

65

34

4

Stockport County

61

35

5

Charlton

59

34

6

Huddersfield Town

58

35

As it stands, Wrexham must compete in the League One playoffs to earn a spot in the Championship. They remain two points behind Wycombe Wanderers in third place with 34 matches played. The two sides are set to clash on Mar. 15 and the result could ultimately decide Wrexham's fate.

Bolton, meanwhile, completed the biggest upset of the matchday with their 3–1 victory over Birmingham City. The league-leaders suffered their first defeat in six matches. Still, Birmingham's nine-point lead atop the table gives them plenty of breathing room, especially since they have a game in hand.

Wrexham's Next Five Games

  • Wrexham vs. Rotherham United (H): Saturday, Mar. 8, 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT (League One)
  • Reading vs. Wrexham (A): Tuesday, Mar. 11, 3:45 p.m. ET/8:45 p.m. GMT (League One)
  • Wycombe Wanderers vs. Wrexham (A): Saturday, Mar. 15, 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT (League One)
  • Wrexham vs. Stockport County (H): Saturday, Mar. 22, 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT (League One)
  • Exeter City vs. Wrexham (A): Saturday, Mar. 29, 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT (League One)

Published
Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer covering the European game and international competitions.

