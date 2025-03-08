Wrexham Standings: EFL League One Table After 35 Games
Wrexham finally improved their position in the EFL League One standings after their 1–0 victory over Rotherham United.
Wrexham's poor run of form at the STōK Cae Ras came to an end against Rotherham. The Red Dragons had not won a home match since Feb. 11, but Sam Smith delivered the winner right out of halftime to lift the hosts to victory.
Phil Parkinson's men have now responded to their disappointing 0–0 draw against Bolton with two consecutive wins to get themselves back in the race for direct promotion to the EFL Championship. In fact, other results across the league put Wrexham in firm control of their destiny with just 11 matches left this season.
Here's a look at the top six in the EFL League One table after Wrexham completed their 35th game this season.
Wrexham Standings: EFL League One Table After 35 Games
Place
Team
Points
Games Played
1
Birmingham City
79
34
2
Wycombe Wanderers
68
35
3
Wrexham
68
35
4
Stockport County
62
36
5
Charlton
60
35
6
Bolton
60
35
After weeks stuck in third place, Wrexham finally sit level with Wycombe Wanderers in second place. The Red Dragons are now just one point away from securing second place and avoiding the League One playoffs.
Wrexham's victory against Rotherham enabled the Red Dragons to make up some ground on Wycombe in the standings. Wycombe shockingly dropped points to Peterborough United, leaving the door open for Wrexham to close the distance to Wycombe; both sides now have 68 points.
Birmingham City still has a sizeable lead atop the League One standings, though, with 79 points through 34 games. The fight for direct promotion will likely come down to Wrexham and Wycombe battling for second place.
Wrexham's Next Five Games
- Reading vs. Wrexham (A): Tuesday, Mar. 11, 3:45 p.m. ET/8:45 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Wycombe Wanderers vs. Wrexham (A): Saturday, Mar. 15, 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Wrexham vs. Stockport County (H): Saturday, Mar. 22, 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Exeter City vs. Wrexham (A): Saturday, Mar. 29, 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Cambridge United vs. Wrexham (A): Tuesday, Apr. 1, 2:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT (League One)