Wrexham Standings: EFL League One Table After 37 Games
Wrexham finally improved their position in the EFL League One standings after securing a 0–1 victory over Wycombe Wanderers.
The Red Dragons came into their fixture against Wycombe in desperate need of a bounce back after suffering a 2–0 defeat to Reading on Tuesday. Phil Parkinson's attack struggled to create quality chances at Adams Park, though, and looked destined to walk away with another goalless draw.
The match then underwent a lengthy pause in the second half after a fan suffered a medical emergency in the stands. Once play resumed, Wrexham took control of the game and the race for direct qualification to the EFL Championship. Sam Smith burred the winner in the 78th minute to send Wrexham home with all three points.
Here's a look at the top six in the EFL League One table after Wrexham completed their 37th game this season.
Place
Team
Points
Games Played
1
Birmingham City
83
36
2
Wrexham
71
37
3
Wycombe Wanderers
68
36
4
Charlton
66
37
5
Stockport County
65
37
6
Huddersfield Town
61
37
If League One ended right now, Wrexham would earn their third promotion in as many seasons. The Red Dragons surpassed Wycombe in the standings and now have sole possession of second place with 71 points.
Wycombe still have a game in hand, though; should Wycombe win that match, then the two sides will once again be level on points. As the season winds down, every result could make or break either side's place in the standings.
The Red Dragons also made up some ground on Birmingham City. The league leaders only managed a 1–1 draw against Northampton Town. Still, they maintain a firm control atop the table with 83 points.
Wrexham's Next Five Games
- Wrexham vs. Stockport County (H): Saturday, Mar. 22, 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Exeter City vs. Wrexham (A): Saturday, Mar. 29, 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Cambridge United vs. Wrexham (A): Tuesday, Apr. 1, 2:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Wrexham vs. Burton Albion (H): Saturday, Apr. 5, 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Wigan vs. Wrexham (A): Saturday, Apr. 12, 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT (League One)