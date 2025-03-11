Wrexham Standings: EFL League One Table After 36 Games
Wrexham's surge for a top two finish in the EFL League One standings took a massive hit after the Red Dragons suffered a 2–0 defeat to Reading.
With the EFL League One season winding down, Wrexham only have a handful of games to secure their spot in the EFL Championship next season. Each match is a crucial step toward direct qualification, but Phil Parkinson's men left Reading without even a single point.
Wrexham's usual disciplined defense gave up a penalty in the 51st minute and then conceded a second goal just four minutes later. The Red Dragons' attack had no response and for the second time in March, the team was held to zero goals. Wrexham have now dropped points in three of their last six League One matches.
Here's a look at the top six in the EFL League One table after Wrexham completed their 36th game this season.
Place
Team
Points
Games Played
1
Birmingham City
82
35
2
Wycombe Wanderers
68
35
3
Wrexham
68
36
4
Charlton
63
36
5
Stockport County
62
36
6
Bolton
60
36
After going level with Wycombe Wanderers at the weekend, Wrexham could not make up any more ground on their biggest competition. The Red Dragons remain in third place with 68 points through 36 matches. Wycombe have a game in hand, though, and could potentially pull away from Wrexham in the upcoming week.
The two sides are set to clash this weekend in what could be a pivotal fixture for the race to the Championship. Birmingham City's commanding lead atop the table all-but ensures their spot in the Championship next season, but three points on Mar. 15 could go a long way for either Wycombe or Wrexham in the fight for a top two finish.
As it stands, Parkinson's men will have to compete in the League One playoffs if they want to be the third and final team promoted at the end of the season.
Wrexham's Next Five Games
- Wycombe Wanderers vs. Wrexham (A): Saturday, Mar. 15, 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Wrexham vs. Stockport County (H): Saturday, Mar. 22, 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Exeter City vs. Wrexham (A): Saturday, Mar. 29, 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Cambridge United vs. Wrexham (A): Tuesday, Apr. 1, 2:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Wrexham vs. Burton Albion (H): Saturday, Apr. 5, 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT (League One)