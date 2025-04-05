Wrexham Standings: EFL League One Table After 41 Games
With just five matches left in the season, Wrexham's place in the EFL League One standings is looking better than ever.
After a poor 2–2 draw with relegation candidate, Cambridge United midweek, Wrexham arrived at the STōK Cae Ras in desperate need of three points. The Red Dragons looked poised for a major bounce back when Burton's Charlie Webster was sent off just 11 minutes into the match.
It took 71 minutes, but Wrexham eventually found the breakthrough. Sam Smith won his side a penalty that Steven Fletcher buried from the spot. Just four minutes later, Smith continued his great game and doubled the hosts' lead. Jack Mariott even joined in on the scoring to secure a 3–0 victory for the Red Dragons.
As improbable as it might have sounded at the start of the 2024–25 League One season, Phil Parkinson's men are within striking distance of their third consecutive promotion. In fact, if the season ended right now, Wrexham would have a spot in the EFL Championship.
Here's a look at the top six in the League One table after Wrexham completed their 41st game this season.
Wrexham Standings: EFL League One Table After 41 Games
Place
Team
Points
Games Played
1
Birmingham City
89
38
2
Wrexham
81
41
3
Wycombe Wanderers
75
40
4
Charlton
72
40
5
Stockport County
71
40
6
Reading
65
40
Not only did Wrexham defeat Burton, but Wycombe Wanders dropped points against Reading. The two results now put the Red Dragons a whopping six points clear of their biggest competitors. Even if Wycombe win their game in hand, Wrexham would still be ahead of them in the standings as long as the Red Dragons finish out the season strong.
Should Wrexham maintain their lead over Wycombe, they will join Birmingham City as the two teams that earn direct promotion to the Championship. Wycombe, along with the three teams below them, would have to compete in the League One playoffs.
Wrexham have a favorable schedule to close out the season. The club's clash with Charlton will be a huge test, but otherwise, Parkinson's men should come out on top of their remaining opponents.
Wrexham's Next Five Games
- Wigan vs. Wrexham (A): Saturday, Apr. 12, 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Wrexham vs. Bristol Rovers (H): Friday, Apr. 18, 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Blackpool vs. Wrexham (A): Monday, Apr. 21, 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Wrexham vs. Charlton (H): Saturday, Apr. 26, 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Lincoln City vs. Wrexham (A): Saturday, May 3, 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT (League One)